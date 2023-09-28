PHOTO
- 50% of nurses in UAE’s capital are Filipinos while 1 in every 4 healthcare professionals in Abu Dhabi is a Filipino, according to Department of Health Abu Dhabi Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim
- 108 exceptional healthcare professionals recognized in the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region
- As of September 22, 2023, there are 60,000 healthcare professionals registered in Abu Dhabi, and 25 per cent of this contributes to Filipino nationals alone
Dubai, UAE: 1 in every 4 healthcare professionals and 50% of all nurses in the UAE’s capital is a Filipino. This was revealed by Department of Health Abu Dhabi Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim in his opening speech at the The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit & Awards 2023.
The event recognized 108 top Filipino healthcare professionals, who were named winners of the first TFT Watchlist Healthcare Awards. Organized by New Perspective Media Group, this is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region.
The winners are from six Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain (1), Iraq (1), Saudi Arabia (11), Kuwait (3), Qatar (3), and UAE (89).
With over 400 nominations received, these nominees underwent a rigorous selection process, based on their career excellence, leadership in their respective fields, innovative contributions to enhancing the quality of care, and dedication to their profession.
H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE are growing in breadth and depth — from cooperation in space, agriculture, investment protection, and promotion. This is made possible thanks to the efforts of our overseas Filipinos’ medical and allied professionals who have showed their world-class quality and their natural knack for nurturing and caring.”
Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: “As of September 22, 2023, there are 60,000 healthcare professionals registered in Abu Dhabi, and 25 per cent of this contributes to Filipino nationals alone. If that's not a significant number, I don't know what is. In the nursing workforce, we have 50 per cent of our health care professionals in nursing, and 40 per cent of our nursing workforce are Filipinos.”
“The entire Filipino community have brought their skills and their rich cultural diversity to the UAE and have added to the cultural tapestry of this country, fostering a sense of inclusivity and understanding between our countries. They have not only enhanced the quality of healthcare services, but they played an essential role in strengthening the bonds between our nations.”
Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, said: “This momentous event showcases the remarkable talents of Filipino healthcare professionals, recognising not only their technical contributions to the global healthcare landscape, but also the heart and soul that they pour into this noble profession.”
Here is the full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their first names:
- Dr. Abner Abejo
- Dr. Aileen Villanueva
- Alfred A. Dahbi
- Amy V. Magracia Miranda
- Analinda Beltran Bondad
- Angelita Cortel Braceros
- Annaliza Arola
- Annie Panuyas Fernandez
- Arius B. Pimentel
- Arnel Bañaga Salgado
- Ben Joseph Regondola Sabilala
- Billy Joe G. Mercurio
- Bonna Ramos Chan
- Candice Chang Tomas
- Charmaine M. Dela Pena
- Cherry Chan Gonzales
- Cheyser Joy Bautista Corpuz
- Dr. Chyrell-Lyn Torayno Mananguite
- Cipriano Mayor
- Dr. Daffodils G. Guevarra
- Dr. Daisy Balbuena Taduran
- Dan Lester Dabon
- Dr. Dexter M. De Castro
- Efren II Plaza Molina
- Eligin Jumel H. Sayson
- Elma Jazz E. Macrohon
- Dr. Emelyn A. Roux
- Emil Serafim N. Tolentino
- Eric Faderes
- Ernesto A. Payumo
- Evelyn Garcia Menez
- Fitz Gerald D. Camacho
- Flordelisa Andres Ulep
- Florence Lazarte Delgado
- Gay Marie De Leon Jumuad
- Hengie Vargas Taton
- Jannet Baldevarona Tenebro
- Jayzafer Suarez Ciruelas
- Dr. Jerica Lei G. Pajo
- Jerome Cruz
- Jo Ann San Pedro Panisales
- Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion
- Dr. Joey Villanueva
- John Christian J. Tadique
- John Erick Mangalile Maddela
- Jonalyn De Vera Edades
- Jonathan Carretas
- Jose Luis Q. Murillo
- Josefina Gavion Genovia
- Josephine Paldo Narvasa
- Josephine Tabor Tindogan
- Judith A. Tenorio
- Julieta Topino Solas
- Julius E. Gonzaga
- Julius Ray P. Inso
- Junah L. Balungcas
- Krisnan Ed B. Gundaya
- Lovelyn Flores Cada
- Ma Yvonne T. Villamor
- Manizah Maharadja Arlie
- Marcelino P. Santiago Jr.
- Marcelino R. Pardo II
- Dr. Maria Cecilia Gliane- Tamayo
- Maria Flordeliza U. Donato
- Maricel Trinidad- Brown
- Mariflor N. Del Rosario
- Marissa C. Lenares
- Mark Anthony Dones Reyes
- Mark Edrian Lamorena
- Mark Kenosis Ilay
- Marvin John G. Millete
- Mary Joy Motas Suico
- Melody Parpados Sarmiento
- Meridein Sanchez Pacamana
- Michael Dave M. Laureles
- Michael Jawod Siladan
- Michael Nasser R. Gregorio
- Michael Orquiza Viscara
- Nelson A. Bautista
- Nenita Domingo Tuddao
- Nimfa Jeraldine Buizon
- Dr. Oliver Aguilar
- Paul Fabian Robosa Gumabao
- Peter Jay Antolin Batoon
- Rabboni Cenabre Calunsag
- Rainier Co Maquilan
- Ramel Caalem Cenil
- Ramon Faeldonia Gapasin II
- Ramona Mercado Estiñoso
- Red Cloud Decaleng Capuyan
- Regime Atienza
- Regine Day T. Brutas
- Richard B. Sagasag
- Richmond De Leon Austria
- Rodney Jay Santos
- Romualdo Jr. Tecson Gonzalgo
- Ronald Soriano Gamiao
- Dr. Ruth Diesto Firmalino
- Ryan Omar S. Mora
- Salvacion P. Cruz
- Dr. Sherwin Paul C. Reyes
- Susan Macalingay Taguba
- Teodoro N. Nuevo Jr.
- Theresa Gay Dimacali Calingo
- V-Andrei Q. Purugganan
- Dr. Vea Romelle I. Sola
- Wilma L. Schuck
- Zeehan O. Pendaliday
TFT Watchlist Summit
Another highlight of the inaugural event is the international Healthcare Summit which featured a powerhouse lineup of industry experts who exchanged knowledge and tackled pressing challenges in healthcare through thought-provoking panel discussions. They delved into how AI plays a crucial role in transforming the healthcare industry, how quality and safety are paramount to both patients and practitioners, and the apparent shift that the industry has taken post-pandemic.
The summit session of the event featured leading experts including Dr. Aaron Han, MD, PhD, Owner of ASA Clinic Labs and Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Care Technologies; Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer at PureHealth; Charlene Mae Sta. Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador at Coders HQ – Ministry of AI; Rita Gallagher, Executive Director of Galaxy Quality Solutions, Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager for Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways, Houda Al Hajri, Group Quality Director at Burjeel Holdings, and Michael Siladan, Operations Manager- MedAssist at Emirates, and President of the Philippine Healthcare Professional Association – UAE.
Hon. Renato N. Dueñas Jr., Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: "Our healthcare professionals in the UAE and across the GCC embody resilience, skill, and unparalleled dedication. With six out of ten nurses in the UAE being Filipinos, this fact stands as a testament to their commitment to the well-being of nationals and expatriates alike.”
Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group, said: “The TFT Watchlist represents just one facet of our tireless efforts aimed at elevating the stature of Filipinos in the Middle East. This allows us to shine a spotlight on and applaud the remarkable contributions of our talented healthcare professionals who played a pivotal role in enhancing the healthcare landscape of the Middle East.”
Judges who helped determine the awardees included Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager- Quality and Patient Safety of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways; Red Cloud Capuyan, Founding President of Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter; Ronald Gamiao, President of Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates; and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group.
This TFT Watchlist Awards is supported by Rockwell Land, Innovations Group, Zurich Middle East, Darcey Flowers, GMA Pinoy TV, and partner organisations including the Association of Filipino School Nurses in the UAE, Filipino Nurses of Arabia, Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists, Incorporated, Filipino Nurses in Emirates, Philippine Healthcare Professionals Association, and Philippine Nurses Association UAE Chapter.
About The Filipino Times Watchlist
The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit is a comprehensive event that combines an awards ceremony and a healthcare summit. The event aims to recognise the achievements of outstanding Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in the healthcare industry.
The Awards is a testament to the fervent desire of The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East, to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by Filipino healthcare professionals in shaping and advancing the field of healthcare
