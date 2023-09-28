50% of nurses in UAE’s capital are Filipinos while 1 in every 4 healthcare professionals in Abu Dhabi is a Filipino, according to Department of Health Abu Dhabi Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim

108 exceptional healthcare professionals recognized in the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region

As of September 22, 2023, there are 60,000 healthcare professionals registered in Abu Dhabi, and 25 per cent of this contributes to Filipino nationals alone

Dubai, UAE: 1 in every 4 healthcare professionals and 50% of all nurses in the UAE’s capital is a Filipino. This was revealed by Department of Health Abu Dhabi Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim in his opening speech at the The Filipino Times Watchlist Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Summit & Awards 2023.

The event recognized 108 top Filipino healthcare professionals, who were named winners of the first TFT Watchlist Healthcare Awards. Organized by New Perspective Media Group, this is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region.

The winners are from six Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain (1), Iraq (1), Saudi Arabia (11), Kuwait (3), Qatar (3), and UAE (89).

With over 400 nominations received, these nominees underwent a rigorous selection process, based on their career excellence, leadership in their respective fields, innovative contributions to enhancing the quality of care, and dedication to their profession.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE are growing in breadth and depth — from cooperation in space, agriculture, investment protection, and promotion. This is made possible thanks to the efforts of our overseas Filipinos’ medical and allied professionals who have showed their world-class quality and their natural knack for nurturing and caring.”

Dr. Abdulla Hamed Kazim, Section Head of Healthcare Professional Licensing at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: “As of September 22, 2023, there are 60,000 healthcare professionals registered in Abu Dhabi, and 25 per cent of this contributes to Filipino nationals alone. If that's not a significant number, I don't know what is. In the nursing workforce, we have 50 per cent of our health care professionals in nursing, and 40 per cent of our nursing workforce are Filipinos.”

“The entire Filipino community have brought their skills and their rich cultural diversity to the UAE and have added to the cultural tapestry of this country, fostering a sense of inclusivity and understanding between our countries. They have not only enhanced the quality of healthcare services, but they played an essential role in strengthening the bonds between our nations.”

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, said: “This momentous event showcases the remarkable talents of Filipino healthcare professionals, recognising not only their technical contributions to the global healthcare landscape, but also the heart and soul that they pour into this noble profession.”

Here is the full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their first names:

Dr. Abner Abejo

Dr. Aileen Villanueva

Alfred A. Dahbi

Amy V. Magracia Miranda

Analinda Beltran Bondad

Angelita Cortel Braceros

Annaliza Arola

Annie Panuyas Fernandez

Arius B. Pimentel

Arnel Bañaga Salgado

Ben Joseph Regondola Sabilala

Billy Joe G. Mercurio

Bonna Ramos Chan

Candice Chang Tomas

Charmaine M. Dela Pena

Cherry Chan Gonzales

Cheyser Joy Bautista Corpuz

Dr. Chyrell-Lyn Torayno Mananguite

Cipriano Mayor

Dr. Daffodils G. Guevarra

Dr. Daisy Balbuena Taduran

Dan Lester Dabon

Dr. Dexter M. De Castro

Efren II Plaza Molina

Eligin Jumel H. Sayson

Elma Jazz E. Macrohon

Dr. Emelyn A. Roux

Emil Serafim N. Tolentino

Eric Faderes

Ernesto A. Payumo

Evelyn Garcia Menez

Fitz Gerald D. Camacho

Flordelisa Andres Ulep

Florence Lazarte Delgado

Gay Marie De Leon Jumuad

Hengie Vargas Taton

Jannet Baldevarona Tenebro

Jayzafer Suarez Ciruelas

Dr. Jerica Lei G. Pajo

Jerome Cruz

Jo Ann San Pedro Panisales

Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion

Dr. Joey Villanueva

John Christian J. Tadique

John Erick Mangalile Maddela

Jonalyn De Vera Edades

Jonathan Carretas

Jose Luis Q. Murillo

Josefina Gavion Genovia

Josephine Paldo Narvasa

Josephine Tabor Tindogan

Judith A. Tenorio

Julieta Topino Solas

Julius E. Gonzaga

Julius Ray P. Inso

Junah L. Balungcas

Krisnan Ed B. Gundaya

Lovelyn Flores Cada

Ma Yvonne T. Villamor

Manizah Maharadja Arlie

Marcelino P. Santiago Jr.

Marcelino R. Pardo II

Dr. Maria Cecilia Gliane- Tamayo

Maria Flordeliza U. Donato

Maricel Trinidad- Brown

Mariflor N. Del Rosario

Marissa C. Lenares

Mark Anthony Dones Reyes

Mark Edrian Lamorena

Mark Kenosis Ilay

Marvin John G. Millete

Mary Joy Motas Suico

Melody Parpados Sarmiento

Meridein Sanchez Pacamana

Michael Dave M. Laureles

Michael Jawod Siladan

Michael Nasser R. Gregorio

Michael Orquiza Viscara

Nelson A. Bautista

Nenita Domingo Tuddao

Nimfa Jeraldine Buizon

Dr. Oliver Aguilar

Paul Fabian Robosa Gumabao

Peter Jay Antolin Batoon

Rabboni Cenabre Calunsag

Rainier Co Maquilan

Ramel Caalem Cenil

Ramon Faeldonia Gapasin II

Ramona Mercado Estiñoso

Red Cloud Decaleng Capuyan

Regime Atienza

Regine Day T. Brutas

Richard B. Sagasag

Richmond De Leon Austria

Rodney Jay Santos

Romualdo Jr. Tecson Gonzalgo

Ronald Soriano Gamiao

Dr. Ruth Diesto Firmalino

Ryan Omar S. Mora

Salvacion P. Cruz

Dr. Sherwin Paul C. Reyes

Susan Macalingay Taguba

Teodoro N. Nuevo Jr.

Theresa Gay Dimacali Calingo

V-Andrei Q. Purugganan

Dr. Vea Romelle I. Sola

Wilma L. Schuck

Zeehan O. Pendaliday

TFT Watchlist Summit

Another highlight of the inaugural event is the international Healthcare Summit which featured a powerhouse lineup of industry experts who exchanged knowledge and tackled pressing challenges in healthcare through thought-provoking panel discussions. They delved into how AI plays a crucial role in transforming the healthcare industry, how quality and safety are paramount to both patients and practitioners, and the apparent shift that the industry has taken post-pandemic.

The summit session of the event featured leading experts including Dr. Aaron Han, MD, PhD, Owner of ASA Clinic Labs and Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Care Technologies; Rizwan Tufail, Chief Data Officer at PureHealth; Charlene Mae Sta. Teresa, UAE Coding Ambassador at Coders HQ – Ministry of AI; Rita Gallagher, Executive Director of Galaxy Quality Solutions, Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager for Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways, Houda Al Hajri, Group Quality Director at Burjeel Holdings, and Michael Siladan, Operations Manager- MedAssist at Emirates, and President of the Philippine Healthcare Professional Association – UAE.

Hon. Renato N. Dueñas Jr., Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: "Our healthcare professionals in the UAE and across the GCC embody resilience, skill, and unparalleled dedication. With six out of ten nurses in the UAE being Filipinos, this fact stands as a testament to their commitment to the well-being of nationals and expatriates alike.”

Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group, said: “The TFT Watchlist represents just one facet of our tireless efforts aimed at elevating the stature of Filipinos in the Middle East. This allows us to shine a spotlight on and applaud the remarkable contributions of our talented healthcare professionals who played a pivotal role in enhancing the healthcare landscape of the Middle East.”

Judges who helped determine the awardees included Dr. Aileen Villanueva, General Practitioner of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Al Reem Clinic; Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager- Quality and Patient Safety of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Specialist in Occupational Medicine at Etihad Airways; Red Cloud Capuyan, Founding President of Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter; Ronald Gamiao, President of Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates; and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group.

This TFT Watchlist Awards is supported by Rockwell Land, Innovations Group, Zurich Middle East, Darcey Flowers, GMA Pinoy TV, and partner organisations including the Association of Filipino School Nurses in the UAE, Filipino Nurses of Arabia, Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists, Incorporated, Filipino Nurses in Emirates, Philippine Healthcare Professionals Association, and Philippine Nurses Association UAE Chapter.

About The Filipino Times Watchlist

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit is a comprehensive event that combines an awards ceremony and a healthcare summit. The event aims to recognise the achievements of outstanding Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and best practices in the healthcare industry.

The Awards is a testament to the fervent desire of The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East, to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by Filipino healthcare professionals in shaping and advancing the field of healthcare

To know more about The Filipino Times Watchlist 2023, visit www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/, or contact:

Rain Dimalanta

New Perspective Media Group

rain@newperspectivemedia.com

About the organiser: New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group)



INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Since its establishment in 2011, NPM has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including 20 major government agencies in the UAE (federal and Local), over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

NPM Group publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest newspaper in the UAE with 250,000 weekly readership and the largest digital & social media platform for the Filipinos in the Middle East. TFT is read in 236 countries as per Google Analytics and receives an average of 20 million impressions per month.

EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES

NPM Group organises international conferences that gather industry and corporate leaders, businessmen, policy makers, and government bodies both from local and national government entities under one roof. Among these expositions is the annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (PPIE), now on its 10th edition, which is the biggest, longest, and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo. NPM is also behind Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) in Dubai, which links international and overseas Filipino investors with property developers and government units from the Philippines, in an effort to attract foreign direct investment into the country. The event also facilitates exchange of best practices between Philippine LGUs and UAE government entities and private institutions.

To know more about NPM Group contact:

Vince Ang

New Perspective Media Group

vince@newperspectivemedia.com