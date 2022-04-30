The Euromoney Conference will focus on the latest developments around Qatar’s strategy and finance in the new global landscape. As the eyes of the world turn to Qatar for World Cup 2022, they will see a country that has emerged from the pandemic in strong economic shape and with an increasingly important role in regional and global geopolitics.

Euromoney will explore how Qatar can capitalise on the success of its strategy. What’s next for the nation, its financial institutions, and its investors? How will they deploy their capital domestically and internationally? How will the financial sector get ahead in the drive for digitalisation? What are the risks and challenges? The event will focus on answering these questions and more.

Victoria Behn, Commercial Director at Euromoney Conferences commented: “It’s been over two years since the last Euromoney Qatar Conference and a lot has happened. It’s wonderful to be back in Doha, meeting face-to-face and charting all the developments and future opportunities for Qatar’s financial sector.”

More information on registration and the agenda can be found here: https://bit.ly/emQatar

-Ends-

Since the late 1970s Euromoney has been the world’s leading organiser of high-level financial and investment conferences. The highest profile delegates meet the highest profile speakers at Euromoney events and offer business leaders and decision-makers the opportunity to exchange ideas, develop new contacts and participate in informed, impartial and leading-edge discussions. The conference business grew out of Euromoney, the strategic magazine of international finance, money and capital markets that has long been regarded by the banking and investment community as the leading publication in its field. Euromoney has held conferences in over 65 countries worldwide.