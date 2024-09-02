Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) held an appreciation ceremony for 17 Emirati students who completed the inaugural Tourism Youth Summer Camp in Al Ain, a 10-day immersion into the emirate’s growing tourism and hospitality industry.

Aligned with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, DCT Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Youth Summer Camp targets UAE nationals aged 16-21 who are interested in pursuing careers in the emirate’s tourism and hospitality sectors to learn about Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier travel and cultural destination.

H.E Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The success of our Tourism Youth Summer Camp in Abu Dhabi inspired us to launch the Al Ain Tourism Youth Summer Camp, and I am immensely proud of the inaugural batch of students who have participated. By harnessing the talent and passion of our youth and preparing them well, we are ensuring they can showcase Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination and become exceptional ambassadors for the emirate.”

During the Al Ain edition of the annual programme, students took part in a five-day placement at 11 prestigious, 4- to 5-star Al Ain hotels, rotating through various departments including the front desk, food and beverage service, kitchen, recreation, and events, granting them a thorough understanding of the different components of the hospitality industry. Moreover, the placements taught students essential skills and highlighted valuable insights into the sector’s business and operational components, as well as its contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economy.

In addition to the work placement, the Tourism Youth Summer Camp also included classroom-based sessions and immersive field trips, through which participants gained a multifaceted understanding of Al Ain as a tourism and cultural destination, while receiving insights from experts and mentors within the field. It was also an opportunity to network with industry professionals and their cohort of emerging Emirati talent.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Senior Account Executive

Burson

Reem.jrade@bursonglobal.com