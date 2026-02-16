Abu Dhabi, UAE: The CVS – China Visitors Summit, the world’s leading workshop and meeting platform for Chinese outbound travel, returns to Abu Dhabi on May 13 and 14, 2026, hosted at Rotana Saadiyat Island Resort.

Since its launch in 2008, the CVS has been produced more than 40 times worldwide and seven times in the UAE over the past decade, establishing itself as a premier gateway connecting Chinese outbound travel buyers with global travel suppliers.

This year’s Abu Dhabi edition will welcome 100 carefully selected Chinese travel industry buyers from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Delegates include travel agents and tour operators, luxury agencies, MICE managers, corporate and business travel planners, OTA representatives, and specialized resellers focused on adventure, history, culinary tourism, and family travel.

At the core of the CVS are two intensive workshop days, during which Abu Dhabi-based travel suppliers — including hotels, museums, attractions, retailers, destination management companies, and transportation firms — will meet directly with these Chinese buyers through structured, pre-confirmed appointments. The format allows suppliers to present their products and services while highlighting the unique experiences available across the Emirate.

China has become the world’s largest source market for global tourism. In 2025, nearly 180 million Chinese travelers journeyed abroad, spending approximately US$230 billion worldwide. With nearly 200 million passport holders and over 21 million first-time passport issuances last year alone, the Chinese outbound market represents one of the most significant growth opportunities for destinations worldwide.

For Abu Dhabi — with its strong positioning in family travel, arts and culture, heritage, and distinctive Emirati experiences — the CVS provides a direct commercial platform to engage with high-value Chinese decision-makers and build long-term inbound business relationships.

The CVS is produced by China i2i Group in Shanghai, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and the Al Ain Department of Culture and Tourism.

Beyond the workshop days, attending Chinese buyers will participate in multiple site inspections across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, visiting hotels, museums, cultural attractions, and tourism infrastructure in order to gain firsthand knowledge of the Emirate’s tourism offering.

As Chinese outbound travel continues its rapid expansion with projections suggesting global Chinese tourism spending could reach US$400 billion by 2030 destinations must position themselves effectively to capture this growth. This includes developing China-relevant product offerings, investing in Mandarin-language communication tools such as WeChat and Little Red Book, training staff to understand Chinese cultural preferences, and building structured reseller relationships.

Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group, commented: “Abu Dhabi has evolved into one of the most culturally compelling destinations in the region. The CVS provides a structured and commercially focused gateway for Abu Dhabi suppliers to connect directly with qualified Chinese outbound buyers. With Chinese global travel expanding rapidly, those who invest in relationship-building today will benefit from sustained inbound growth in the years ahead.”

Since 1999, China i2i Group has supported global travel suppliers in developing inbound business from China. The company works with leading hospitality and tourism brands including Rotana, Marriott, IHG, Hyatt, and numerous destinations worldwide.

