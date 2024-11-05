The ABCK - AmCham Kuwait, in partnership with key partners including the British Business Forum-Kuwait, Canadians in Kuwait, French Business Council, German Business Council, Indian Business and Professional Council, Lebanese Business Council-Kuwait, and Portuguese Business Council-Kuwait, recently hosted a dynamic Speed Networking Event at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. This successful third in-person session gathered members and associates from various industries, providing an excellent platform for fostering connections and engaging in meaningful professional exchanges.

Professionals and leaders from diverse sectors joined the event, participating in structured networking sessions designed to spark productive conversations and expand business networks. Attendees appreciated the chance to engage with peers, gain insights into local industry trends, and build valuable relationships.

The event was a resounding success, offering an energetic and effective approach to professional networking. Members and non-members alike enjoyed the opportunity to connect with businesses across Kuwait’s vibrant market, sharing knowledge and discovering new avenues for growth. This collaborative initiative highlights the commitment of ABCK and partners to empower members through networking and professional development, helping drive growth within Kuwait’s dynamic business community.

As a delightful conclusion to the evening, the AmCham Kuwait team organized a raffle, showcasing the generous contributions of our esteemed partners. We are grateful to Union Trading Company (UTC), Sultan, Al Shaya, Muji, Courtyard by Marriott, Towell International Holding, Pepsi Co., Wazzan Catering, Holiday Inn, and Geneve Beauty for their support. Their contributions greatly enriched the event and enhanced the experience for all attendees.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait: Is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait.

British Business Forum

The British Business Forum (BBF) Kuwait, which was formed over 50 years ago, is a 'not for profit' organisation of business people which is under the aegis and patronage of the British Embassy Kuwait.

​The organisation aims to foster British interests and promote all that is best of UK business in Kuwait. By working closely with His Majesty’s British Embassy, UK Department of Business and Trade and the British Council, the organisation supports the creation of business networks, facilitates discussions with business people, trade missions and delegations and liaises with overseas trade agencies with the purpose of winning more business and promoting the best of British products and services in Kuwait. The organisation also facilitates meetings for business sector groups including oil and gas, construction, finance and banking, education, health, defence and security, education, aviation, travel and hospitality.

Monthly events and gatherings provide regular opportunities for networking and exchange of information.

The success of the British Business Forum is due to the enthusiasm and commitment of its membership which while predominantly British and Kuwaiti, exceeds 30 different nationalities. Those wishing to find out more or who are interested in joining us can contact the BBF administration officer at admin@bbfkw.com

Canadians in Kuwait:

CiK is a non-profit membership-based organization supported by Canadian and Non-Canadian volunteers. CiK shares Canadian culture with Kuwaitis’ utilizing the talent and efforts of its members. CiK members participate actively in various events like Community-based, and national events in Canada and Kuwait. CIK offers networking to help its members expand their network and feel a home away from home through fun activities and outings. It also contributes to bringing Canadian and Kuwaitis together and provides an opportunity to experience one another's cultures.

CiK offers weekly Friday breakfasts to its members and their friends at various restaurants in Kuwait. Those wishing to find out more or are interested in joining us can contact the CiK via cikeventsq8@gmail.com

The French Business Council:

The French Business Council Kuwait regularly offers companies that so wish the opportunity to benefit from the business expertise of its members in order to facilitate prospecting on the Kuwaiti market.

The French Business Council partners with Chambers of Commerce and Industry in France throughout the year to organize meetings with companies interested in the Kuwaiti market through practical information, and press reviews sent regularly to members, seminars and online meetings, and practical meetings around different business themes. Follow us on social media @FBCKuwait

The German Business Council:

The German Business Council is a non-profit organization and business platform, founded in 2005, in order to promote and cultivate relations between German-speaking individuals and companies with their counterparts from the host country and the region. Monthly business events and gatherings serve to increase the profile of the German-speaking economic presence and provide regular opportunities for networking and exchange of information. The GBCK is conducting its operations in close and trusting cooperation with the German, Austrian, and Swiss Embassies and institutions in Kuwait. Follow us on social media @gbckuwait

Indian Business and Professional Council

IBPC Kuwait is a non-profit organization and apex body under the Embassy of India providing a platform for Indian businesses and professionals to enhance Indo-Kuwait trade and professional relations. It was established in 2001 under the patronage of the Ambassador of India to Kuwait.

IBPC aims to provide a platform to Engage, Encourage and Empower professionals and businesses in India and Kuwait. IBPC creates enrichment opportunities by organizing networking opportunities, events (both business and cultural), trade shows, exhibitions etc. Over the years, IBPC has successfully established institutional linkage between the leading Chambers of Commerce and organizations from India such as ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII, TPCI and FIEO and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The Lebanese Business Council:

The Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait (LBCK) is a Non-Profit group established in 2020 under the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait. It is composed of 150 members, including small and medium-sized companies. LBCK’s mission is to promote trade between Kuwaiti and Lebanese businesses and to strengthen the economic and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The Portuguese Business Council:

The Portuguese Business Council Kuwait is an organization that aims to promote economic and commercial ties between Portugal and Kuwait. It provides a platform for Portuguese companies to network, exchange information, and develop business opportunities in Kuwait. The PBCK serves as a liaison between Portuguese businesses and the Kuwaiti government, helping to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries. www.pbckw.org