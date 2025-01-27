Cairo: The League of Arab States will host the 10th Annual Conference of the Businesswomen of Egypt 21 Association, under the theme “Megatrends Shaping Women Economic Potential” The conference will take place from February 13 to 17, 2025, in the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Aswan, with broad participation from local and international representatives to discuss pressing issues related to enhancing women's role in the global economy.

Each year, the conference is supported and sponsored by the Egyptian Prime Minister's Office, along with several Egyptian ministries and government institutions, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities—represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority and the Supreme Council of Antiquities—the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of International Cooperation, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the League of Arab States. The event will also host a large number of foreign delegations from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Senegal, the United States, Tunisia, the Netherlands, Côte d'Ivoire, the Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Slovakia, Jordan, and South Korea.

The Businesswomen of Egypt 21 Association will celebrate the 10th anniversary of this annual event, highlighting the achievements made in supporting and empowering women in the economic field over the past years. The event will also showcase successful projects that have benefited from the association’s programs, in addition to strategic partnerships established with local and international institutions to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

The 10th edition of the conference will focus on exploring challenges faced by the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a spotlight on the role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in enhancing business operations. The conference will also cover the integration of environmental sustainability and social responsibility into corporate strategies, as well as financial and non-financial solutions that support import and export processes. In addition, the conference will address the latest trends in financial technology and how SMEs can benefit from these innovations.

In this context, Dr. Yomna El Sheridy, President of the Businesswomen of Egypt 21 Association, emphasized that the 10th edition of the conference highlights the importance of economic sustainability and technology in improving business performance. She pointed out that the event serves as a vital platform for sharing different experiences and enhancing cooperation among various stakeholders in the fields of economy and entrepreneurship, particularly during the current global economic challenges.

Dr. Yomna El Sheridy added that this edition, is characterized by a wide diversity of participating delegations. She emphasized that the association is keen to provide an outstanding program for participants, including seminars, visits, and workshops aimed at supporting and developing small and medium-sized enterprises. She also confirmed that these activities will significantly contribute the capabilities of these enterprises through modern technologies such as artificial intelligence application.