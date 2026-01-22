Abu Dhabi – Tawazun Council for Defence Capability announced the total contracts concluded on behalf of the Ministry of Defence during the third and final day of UMEX and SIMTEX 2026 exhibitions. On the final day alone, three contracts were signed, with a total value of AED 1,256,247,000 billion.

This brings the total number of contracts concluded over the three days of the exhibitions to 11 contracts worth AED 3,615,858,000 billion, representing a 20% increase compared with the previous UMEX 2024 edition. This growth highlights the continued development in the volume and quality of deals and underscores the growing confidence in the UAE’s defence industry ecosystem.

The Council emphasised that the contracts announced during the exhibition reflect the pivotal role of its Planning and Procurement Directorate, responsible for strategic planning of defence requirements and managing the procurement system efficiently and transparently, while engaging both local and international suppliers from the early stages to ensure optimal outcomes.

The contracts were announced by the Council’s official spokespersons Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi and Manea Abdulkareem Al Mansouri, demonstrating the Council’s commitment to providing a comprehensive overview of the partnerships established.

The final day’s contracts included two agreements with EDGE Group: the first for the development of unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV) with Jet Engines, valued at AED 385.717 million, and the second for the purchase of the Tracked RCV & THEMIS system, valued at AED 525.205 million.

An additional contract was signed with the Group’s Caracal International, valued at AED 345.325 million, for the procurement of remote-controlled weapons.

The Council’s spokespersons emphasised that the contracts signed during the exhibitions reflect the UAE’s strategic direction in advancing a sustainable and sophisticated defence system, reinforcing its position as a regional and global hub for defence industries and future technologies, while continuing to develop strategic partnerships that support national security and defence objectives.