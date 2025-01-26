- Two-day event set to welcome more than 400 regional and global business and climate leaders –

-High-level discussions featuring more than 50 experts and workshops delivered by KPMG, Anthesis Group, and Environment Arabia -

Manama - Sustainability Forum Middle East is set to launch its third edition on January 28-29, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain focusing on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience." The Forum is being held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

With participation expected to exceed 400 senior business leaders and regional and international sustainability experts, the Forum will kick off on January 28 with a world-class programme featuring keynotes, fireside chats, and interactive panel discussions covering critical topics essential to achieving regional net-zero ambitions. More than 50 expert speakers from MENA, Europe, UK, US, Brazil, and beyond will share insights, strategies, and solutions, including reflections on COP29 in Azerbaijan and the road to COP30 in Brazil. Key themes will include strategies for aligning business models with climate action, scaling of climate finance, advancing policy and regulatory frameworks, fostering innovation, and accelerating technological advancements, among others.

The Forum will open with a keynote address from Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bapco Energies, followed by discussions featuring senior government officials and business leaders from organizations including: ACWA Power, Aluminium Bahrain, Aramco Ventures, Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Boston Consulting Group, Central Bank of Bahrain, Google, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, International Finance Corporation, KPMG, National Bank of Bahrain, Red Sea Global, Standard Chartered Bank, talabat, Voluntary Carbon Market, and more.

On the evening of January 28, the Forum will also host a special event focused on "Women’s Leadership in Climate and Sustainability" in partnership with the Supreme Council for Women. This dedicated session will highlight the pivotal role of women in shaping the region’s climate and sustainability agenda, featuring discussions with leading female changemakers from across MENA.

The Forum’s second day, January 29, will focus on hands-on learning, with workshops led by leading global management consultancies and specialist regional ESG and sustainability advisory firms including KPMG, Anthesis Group, and Environment Arabia. These sessions will provide participants with the tools and expertise needed to develop effective sustainability strategies, enhance climate-related financial disclosures, and advance decarbonization initiatives.

Commenting, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We are proud to launch the third edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East, which will again bring together an outstanding lineup of speakers, partners, and attendees. The Forum serves as a key regional platform for high-level engagement, dialogue, and capacity building to support MENA’s climate action. We look forward to two days of meaningful discussions and collaboration that will help drive the region’s transition toward a more sustainable future.”

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partners: National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Al Areen Holding, Bapco Energies, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, First Motors, Foulath Holding, Gulf Air, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Forum Supporters: APM Terminals Bahrain, Sinnad, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com/+973 17 749759.