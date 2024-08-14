The Africa Information and Communication Technology Alliance (AfICTA) and one of its prominent national association members, the Egyptian ICT Association (EiTESAL) have announced exclusive supported opportunities for Egyptian and African IT companies to participate in the “24 Fintech” conference and exhibition, scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

24 Fintech opens unprecedented horizons for Egyptian and African companies, as it is a meeting point for the financial technology business community in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 for financial technology and digital transformation.

The event is hosted by the Saudi Central Bank, the Capital Market Authority, the Saudi Insurance Authority, and the Saudi Financial Sector Development Program. It is organized by Fintech Saudi in partnership with Tahaluf, the creators of LEAP, Black Hat MEA, and Cityscape Global.

24 Fintech is expected to attract around 26,000 visitors, 300 exhibiting companies, over 200 global speakers, and 200 investors in the financial technology sector. Key participants include the Governor of the Turkish Central Bank, the Governor of Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary), and many global banks and financial institutions.

24 Fintech offers participants the opportunity to network with industry leaders and innovators, showcase their products, and participate in roundtables and workshops. The event will address pressing issues in the finance industry, from infrastructure provision to customer service.

Dispatch Egypt, the event’s organizing partner, aims to encourage Egyptian and African companies to expand into the Saudi market and beyond through their participation in this exceptional event, which serves as a meeting point for many markets.