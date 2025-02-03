A delegation from the Ajman Business women Council (AJBWC) visited the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Al Buraimi Governorate Branch, to discuss opportunities for cooperation, exchange expertise, and explore potential partnerships, learn about best practices and programs aimed at businesswomen, support national businesses and artisans, and strengthen community and economic connections between businesswomen in Ajman and Al Buraimi Governorate.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber and Chairwoman of the AJBWC, and included Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Board Member, Abeer Eid Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office, along with a number of businesswomen who are members of the AJBWC.

The delegation was welcomed by H.E. Zaher bin Mohammed al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the OCCI in Al Buraimi Branch, and Raya bint Rashid Al Alawi, Chair of the Businesswomen’s Committee.

The visit program featured a visual presentation by Anisa Al Darii, showcasing best practices for supporting national businesses, along with initiatives and programs designed to entrepreneurship and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, and efforts to empower women in the economic sector.

Mohammed Al Saadi from the SME Development Authority gave a presentation on supporting artisans, in which he provided a comprehensive explanation of programs to empower artisans, develop their businesses, and the impact of financing, training, and marketing on business growth and sustainability. He further highlighted the importance of handicraft industries and their contribution to the economic sector and the provision of job opportunities, with reference to success stories of handicraft projects that have been able to achieve growth and sustainability thanks to the Authority's programs.

During the visit, the AJBWC delegation attended the opening ceremony of the Al Buraimi Perfumes Exhibition and viewed the participating companies and brands, and discussed opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with the participating entities.

The AJBWC provided an overview of its annual programs and strategic plan, which aim to support the capabilities and skills of the AJBWC members and holders of Bidayat License, and enable them to promote their products and services, as well as highlighting key events and exhibitions organized by the AJBWC, which provide marketing platforms that contribute to expanding the scope of their businesses, were also reviewed.

Dr. Amna Khalifa praised the efforts of the Oman Chamber - Al Buraimi Governorate Branch, in supporting male and female entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as in providing specialized programs to support and empower artisans. She also commended the initiatives supporting women's empowerment in the field of business in both the emirates and the Sultanate of Oman.

Dr. Khalifa reaffirmed the AJBWC’s dedication to strengthening relations with various economic entities and institutions and business women's councils to enhance cooperation, exchange experiences and create new opportunities for female entrepreneurs to develop their projects, noting the AJBWC's endeavor to build strategic partnerships that contribute to women's economic empowerment and enhance their participation in various sectors, in a way that achieves sustainable development and supports the economy.

The two parties agreed to document the joint cooperation through coordination to sign a memorandum of understanding between the "Ajman Chamber and the AJBWC" with the "OCCI - Al Buraimi Governorate Branch and the Businesswomen’s Committee", in addition to the importance of coordinating work between the two parties and organizing joint events and exhibitions.

The Chairwoman of the AJBWC extended an invitation to the Omani delegation to attend the Ajman International Exhibition for Education and Training (AETEX) 2025, which will be launched on February 24th at the Emirates Hospitality Center in Ajman.

At the conclusion of the visit, Dr. Amna Khalifa exchanged commemorative plaques and gifts with H.E. Zaher bin Mohammed al Kaabi and Raya bint Rashid Al Alawi.