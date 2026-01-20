Abu Dhabi-UAE: SteerAI, an autonomous technology venture within the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) ecosystem, has unveiled xRift, a new class of driverless offroad vehicle engineered for multiple missions in the Gulf’s most demanding environments. The launch took place today at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), the world’s largest event for unmanned and autonomous vehicles and systems, with the support of the UAE’s Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

Unlike standard offroad vehicles, which are designed to handle a limited number and type of operations, xRift is engineered for multiple industrial and defense scenarios, where precision and adaptability are critical, with full autonomy. Its flat utility deck, which replaces the passenger cab, can carry different payloads of up to 500 kg. Options include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance modules, weapons systems, and supplies for transport across unmapped, rugged terrain.

“xRift represents a new generation of high-performance autonomous offroad solution that is reliable, scalable, and customizable to end users’ exact operational needs,” said Michael Sonderby, the Acting CEO of SteerAI. “Its versatility and durability set it apart. The same platform can support a wide range of missions, including supply runs, field applications, or surveillance without human control. It’s a system built for endurance and assurance in the harshest conditions.”

xRift is powered by CoreX, SteerAI’s autonomous driving system. Its modular hardware kit and powerful, AI-powered software stack use navigation, perception, localization, and decision-making technologies to allow platforms to navigate precisely and reliably even in unpredictable, challenging off-road conditions, including deserts and rocky terrain. CoreX is vehicle-agnostic, meaning it can be integrated with a wide variety of vehicle fleets to increase precision, efficiency, and scalability while keeping drivers out of harm’s way.

“xRift fills a crucial gap in the market for flexible, field-ready autonomy that’s built for the region,” said Reda Nidhakou, the CEO of VentureOne, SteerAI’s parent company. “It shows how local innovation can meet the operational realities of the defense and logistics sectors, delivering autonomy that’s robust and ready for deployment, both here and abroad.”

xRift’s foundational technology was designed and engineered by experts at Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII). It has been built and scaled by SteerAI’s technology team in close cooperation with TII and industry experts over the last year.

xRift technical specs:

Dimensions: 4,200 × 1,880 × 1,400 mm

Weight: 1,350 kg

Max. payload weight: 500 kg

Payload area: 1,100 x1,300 mm

Engine cooling: Liquid

Horsepower: 225 HP

Fuel capacity: 47 L

Maximum unmanned speed: 50 km/h

Production units are expected to be ready for deployment by the end of 2026.

About SteerAI

SteerAI is an autonomous technology company founded by VentureOne, the Advanced Technology Research Council’s venture builder. CoreConnect, SteerAI’s fleet management system, is a platform-agnostic software application that supports advanced mission planning, deployment, and real-time monitoring across eCommerce, industrial operations, and defense. SteerAI’s AI-powered autonomous driving system, CoreX, is powering transformation in defense and logistics by turning industrial vehicles into autonomous fleets that can handle complex operations across hazardous terrain. SteerAI's technology was developed by the Technology Innovation Institute.

For more information, visit www.steerai.ai.

About VentureOne

VentureOne, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)’s dynamic venture builder and commercialization arm, bridges the gap between pioneering research and market-ready practical applications by delivering deep tech solutions to partners and clients across the public and private sectors. It merges cutting-edge research with deep technical expertise, creating products and ventures that transform industries and generate meaningful impact.

For more information, visit ventureone.ae.

