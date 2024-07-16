The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) is all set to organise ‘Your Summer Legislation Boost 2024’ Programme under the theme ‘Navigating Future Technology: AI and Legislation’ from 18 July to 22 August 2024. The Programme includes a series of interactive panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing and legal workshops, focusing on future technology and artificial intelligence from a legislative perspective.

The third edition of the Programme will feature field visits and panel discussions aimed at identifying key inputs to improve legislative work in line with Dubai’s future directions, particularly in the field of future technology. Additionally, the Programme features various legal workshops designed to highlight the pivotal role of legislation in facilitating the adoption of future technologies, and the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare and in advancing the legislation translation process. The Programme will also include workshops on ‘Potential Legal Challenges of Using AI and Ways to Address Them,’ and ‘Deepfake Technology: Risks and Protection Against Misuse.’

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, stated: “By organising the third edition of ‘Your Summer Legislation Boost’ Programme, we aim to shed light on the current state and prospects of future technology from a legislative perspective. We strongly believe in the importance of ensuring that legislative frameworks keep pace with the rapid advancements and align with Dubai’s and the UAE’s ambitious visions and strategies. The growing role of advanced technology applications, particularly artificial intelligence, and the expanding scope of their uses, present new opportunities for development across various sectors. However, this also poses challenges in regulating the use of these technologies, safeguarding the rights of individuals and institutions, and mitigating the risks associated with the misuse of these technologies. This year, our Programme will extensively explore the connection between technology and legislation through a series of workshops, sessions, visits, and other events designed to enrich legal knowledge and enhance legislative awareness.”

Dr. Najat Al Amri, Assistant Legal Advisor, Head of the Infrastructure and Government Regulatory Legislation Section at the SLC, and programme supervisor, emphasised that the “Your Summer Legislation Boost Programme is a pioneering initiative aimed at increasing awareness of the latest government strategies, which are crucial inputs for legislative work. This year’s edition focuses on emerging technologies and their impact on the legislative system. Artificial intelligence will prominently feature on the legislative agendas of countries in the near future, given the need to regulate its use amidst its rapid growth potential.”

Dr. Al Amri highlighted the pivotal role of proactive legislative approaches in establishing a more flexible and sustainable legislative system capable of keeping pace with the rapid developments witnessed globally today.

