Muscat – Sidrah 2.0, the second edition of the youth leadership program for young Omani women announced the launch of the program. Following the resounding success of its inaugural in 2022, the program aims to cultivate and enhance the skills of Oman's talented youth.

Co-designed and co-run by Lahunna Oman and Outward Bound Oman, Sidrah 2.0 brings together a diverse group of young women aged 20-30 from across the Sultanate, that is all inclusive for students, fresh graduates, jobseekers, and young professionals. The program is designed to equip participants with the confidence, resilience, and leadership qualities needed to become the next generation of transformational leaders. Through a combination of experiential learning, workshops, mentorship, community building and career coaching, Sidrah 2.0 aims to create a transformative learning experience that seeps into their hearts and ignites a life-long thirst for continuous learning.

Over the 6-month course of the program, participants will engage in activities and workshops that foster self-awareness, self-reliance, perseverance, networking, and effective collaboration. This will instill a sense of higher purpose and service-oriented mindsets, enabling participants to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Sidrah 2.0 has been enhanced with a coaching initiative in partnership with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) – Oman Chapter. Participants will benefit from 3-6 months of group and one-to-one career coaching sessions, providing invaluable support and guidance as they navigate their personal and professional journeys.

Shatha Salim Al Maskiry, Lahunna’s Founder, said: “After the success of our inaugural edition, we aim to offer our young Omani women a profound journey that inspires them to own and shape their own future. After setting such a wonderful precedent last year with our partner Outward Bound Oman, we have expanded the program’s scope to allow us to properly invest in the next generation of leaders who will carry the torch of progress and play a vibrant role in serving the national priorities of Oman's Vision 2040.”

She added, “Bringing onboard ICF coaches is a crucial step to serve as guiding lights by providing the participants with invaluable support to illuminate their path and unlock their true potential as they embark on a lifelong impactful experience.”

Sidrah 2.0 incorporates two phases. Phase I takes the form of an 11-day experiential learning and values-based leadership workshops at Outward Bound Oman Jabal Akhdar Training centre, where participants engage in interactive sessions, simulations, roleplays and team-building activities to develop their leadership skills and discover a sense of purpose and pride in how they can positively contribute to their community.

Phase II will compromise of an online module followed by 1:1 career coaching sessions with ICF coaches, to support their transition from education to the workforce, and equip them with the confidence needed to make informed personal and professional decisions to build successful lives.

Mark Evans, Outward Bound Oman’s Executive Director, said, “The power of our partnership with Lahunna Oman shows that together we can create a legacy and Sidrah 2.0 aims to be a catalyst in the longer term that transforms ideas into action. We aspire to continuously carve an inspiring learning path for the youth to find their inner calling to build a brighter future for Oman.”

Ali Al Lawati, SLB Managing Director for Oman, Pakistan & Yemen, said, “It is an honour to join Sidrah 2.0 as the Strategic Partner. We followed the first edition with great interest as we are firm believers in the power of investing in the young generation and in particular women. We are confident that through such programs, we are co-creating a brighter future for us all.”

Sidrah was launched in Oman in June 2022 to create a safe space for young women to share their unique experiences and dissolve their self-limiting beliefs. By striking a balance between theoretical concepts and practical exercises, the program aims to equip them with future of work skills in problem-solving, change leadership, character development, and service learning, by reinforcing Omani values, social responsibility and citizenship.

A number of partners are confirmed for Sidrah 2.0: SLB (Strategic Partner), Sohar Port & Freezone (Impact Partner), Oman Shell (Advocate Partner), and Al Wisal, Virgin Radio Oman and Merge 104.8 (Radio Partner).

About Outward Bound Oman

Outward Bound Oman is an educational not for profit foundation established by ministerial decision and is part of the international Outward Bound community that started in Wales in 1941.

Using the mountains and deserts of Oman, our courses help develop people from all walks of life. Through the generosity of our partners, we are able to run adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programmes that equip people with valuable skills for education, work and life.

Working with young people from both inside and outside of Oman, we help them become more confident, more effective and more capable at school, college and in the workplace.

In addition to our work with young people, we also deliver training and professional development programmes for a growing number of leading companies in the region, as well as bespoke leadership and team development courses

About Lahunna Oman

Lahunna is an independent initiative formed in 2020, with potential universal reach and application. It aims to plant a seed to inspire, first locally, then regionally and internationally, the infinite possibilities of a woman’s value in society. The unconventional charm of Lahunna is evident in the method of its presentation and its delivery. In 2022, Lahunna Oman successfully executed multiple initiatives that are women-centric in partnership with Outward Bound Oman, City Center Muscat, Mubashir, Visa and Bank Muscat.

The Inspiration behind Sidrah

The programme draws its name from the local Sidr tree - a symbol of strength and adaptability located across various environments - with some specimens in Oman dating over 350 years. When the roots of the Sidr come across a barrier, they twist and turn to overcome it, adjusting beautifully and resiliently, just as the programme’s participants will find within themselves the flexibility and strength to adapt and grow over the course of this unique experiential journey. Furthermore, the traditional choice for an innovative programme represents the strong link between the participants’ glorious past and their promising future.