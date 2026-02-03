MUSCAT: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday opened the Oman International Exhibition and Forum (OMNEX) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, drawing wide participation from government entities and local, regional and international companies to promote investment partnerships and business opportunities aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

The Republic of Türkiye is the guest of honour this year. The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said and attended by Necmettin Bilal Erdogan, son of the President of Türkiye, alongside senior officials, decision-makers and private-sector leaders.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), said the event brings together government and business leaders and investors from inside and outside Oman, offering “real opportunities” to enhance investment, expand partnerships and explore innovation across the business sector. He said Oman’s exhibitions and economic forums are not merely display platforms, but strategic tools to widen commercial networks, exchange expertise and create joint projects that add value to the national economy.

He welcomed Türkiye’s participation as guest of honour, saying it reflects the depth of economic relations between the two friendly countries and their shared interest in strengthening trade and investment cooperation and building long-term strategic partnerships.

Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Farooji, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, said the event reflects Oman’s economic ties with countries worldwide, adding that Oman–Türkiye relations are growing rapidly. She said the number of Turkish companies registered in Oman rose by 21% in 2025 to 696.

Sezai Uçarmak, Türkiye’s Vice Minister of Trade, described the forum as an effective platform to strengthen direct links between the two business communities and open new avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors. He said trade and investment ties have continued to develop, and the forum’s sector breadth provides practical opportunities for both sides to build partnerships serving shared interests.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, said his region is keen to strengthen trade and economic relations with Oman, identifying Islamic banking and petrochemicals as promising areas for cooperation, citing Tatarstan’s experience in petrochemical industries and Islamic finance.

Shaikh Salem bin Abdullah al Rawas, head of the Omani side of the Omani–Turkish Business Council, said the 2026 edition is designed to “make opportunities”, build commercial partnerships and translate shared visions into real projects with sustainable economic impact. He said successful economic relations are built on partnership, integration and added value — not trade alone — adding that the joint council is working to increase private-sector participation, facilitate direct investor meetings and link investment opportunities to executable projects, so the event becomes a venue for concluding partnerships, not only discussion.

He said Türkiye’s guest-of-honour status reflects the depth of the growing relationship, pointing to leadership-level exchanges as a key driver — highlighting the visit by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Türkiye as a major milestone. He said the visit resulted in the signing of 24 agreements and memoranda of understanding across multiple fields and the establishment of a $500 million joint investment fund — evidence, he added, of mutual confidence and a shared intent to convert political understandings into economic and investment outcomes.

He said Oman offers a promising investment climate and diverse opportunities across priority sectors including industry, energy, logistics, tourism, mining and the green economy, reinforcing its attractiveness for long-term, high-quality investment partnerships in a stable, business-supportive environment. He added that the joint council remains committed to supporting the partnership and contributing to the success of the forum.

In a private-sector case study, Dr Mohammed al Barwani, Chairman of the Mohammed Al Barwani Group of Companies, said the group’s investment experience in Türkiye reflects a long-term diversification strategy. He said the group entered the Türkiye market in 2014 through the acquisition of the Turquoise Shipyard, which he described as a major shipyard specialised in building luxury yachts, adding that the investment supported industrial growth and access to international markets. He cited Türkiye’s location, industrial base, young workforce and competitive operating costs as advantages, while noting challenges such as currency volatility and inflation.

The opening programme included the signing of memoranda of understanding between government bodies and leading companies aimed at supporting investment cooperation and establishing projects in priority sectors. Agreements included an information technology deal between Türksat and Imtac; and a medical-services agreement between InTech and Mint Medical Services. The ceremony also recognised official and supporting entities for their role in the event’s success and in strengthening the investment environment through initiatives and innovative solutions.

The forum programme features a session on “promising sectors for joint investment”, covering opportunities in energy, industry, tourism and logistics, alongside a second session on “the business environment, investment record and commercial legislation in Oman”, reviewing foreign investment procedures, incentives and mechanisms designed to facilitate business establishment and enhance investor confidence.

The event runs for two days, featuring specialised presentations, bilateral company meetings and platforms showcasing innovations and investment opportunities offered by Omani institutions and international participants. An “Oman– Türkiye Night” was also staged in the venue’s front garden, combining traditional cuisine, heritage clothing and folk performances to highlight cultural exchange between Oman and Türkiye.

