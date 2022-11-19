Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, the 9th edition of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum (SITTF) will be held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, under the theme ‘Building a Resilient Future for Tourism.’ Organised by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) at Sharjah Expo Centre, the forum will convene a host of government officials as well as local and international decision-makers, along with a number of experts in the global travel, tourism, and aviation sector, tourist destinations, economy, hospitality entrepreneurs, tour operators, and travel content creators on social media platforms.

The forum complements SCTDA’s efforts to bolster Sharjah’s position on the map of global tourism, and provide travel and tourism entities with the opportunity to explore the industry’s best practices and innovative solutions.

An array of topics on building a sustainable future for tourism will be discussed in three presentations and three-panel discussions at SITTF. The sessions will shed light on inspiring hospitality industries to become more creative and innovative, developing destinations’ competitive capability in line with international standards, best practices and global expertise. Other key topics under the spotlight will be the challenges facing tourism, an indispensable vibrant economic sector. Discussion topics will also include, Introducing modern technologies and various smart options that will support the creation of an integrated tourism environment, develop the sector and ensure its sustainability.

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Tourism has a strong impact on the economy of countries all around the world, as it is associated with a series of key vibrant sectors. Hence, SITTF translates the emirate’s strategy to envision the future of the tourism sector and highlight the opportunities it offers.” "The wise vision and ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has paved the way for developing the tourism sector in the emirate. The results are reflected in the high growth rates the sector has experienced in recent years, inspiring us to bring forth global expertise in the sector to develop tourism and its infrastructure through the use of next-generation technologies that support improving tourists' experiences and discuss important new conditions and opportunities for sustainable tourism." HE added SITTF is one of Sharjah’s most prominent tourist events that hosts industry experts to discuss the novelties of travel and tourism and share ideas that support local economy through the effectiveness of tourist attraction, with a focus on the competitive, innovation, and sustainability of tourist destinations.

The forum’s agenda comprises panel discussions that will be held from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and will discuss several topics about the future of travel and tourism and the development of innovative ideas, with a focus on modern technologies as well as promising opportunities to boost investment in tourism.

A significant group of exhibitors and strategic partners from government and private sectors who will be participating on the sidelines of the forum, include: Environment & Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), Department of Statistics & Community Development in Sharjah, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Sharjah Tourism Pavillion and Genad Café.

For more information about SITTF’s sessions, attendance and registration, please visit: https://shf.sharjahtourism.ae/SITTF2022 -ENDS-

