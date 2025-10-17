SHARJAH, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Sharjah pavilion continued to attract wide attention on the fourth day of GITEX Global 2025, drawing a growing number of VIPs, industry experts, and media representatives eager to explore the emirate's pioneering digital projects shaping the cities of the future. The showcased innovations reflected Sharjah's human-centred digital vision, demonstrating how technology can strengthen community connection and enhance social well-being.

The pavilion attracted a number of high-profile visitors, including senior officials, heads of government entities, diplomats, and distinguished guests of the exhibition, who were introduced to the most advanced integrated digital solutions developed by participating government entities. These solutions, powered by cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things, are redefining the relationship between government and society.

HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, and HE Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of the Department, welcomed an array of high-profile guests and government leaders, including: H.E. Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in the United Arab Emirates; H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence - Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; H.E. Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority; H.E. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; H.E Meera Khalifa Al Muqrab, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Consultative Council; H.E. Eng. Ali Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey; H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority; H.E. Eng. Salem Hamed Al Abdouli, Director of the Sharjah Housing Department; H.E. Jassim Al Balushi, Member of the Board of Trustees for the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators; and H.E. Robert Raines, Consul General of the United States of America in Dubai.

The showcased projects highlight Sharjah's commitment to using technology to protect individuals, promote well-being, and strengthen the link between people and their surroundings. The pavilion also featured cutting-edge infrastructure and AI-powered systems that enhance public services, strengthen the digital economy, and place people at the centre of sustainable urban planning, reinforcing Sharjah's status as a city that inspires innovation and embraces the future.

Visual Intelligence

At the pavilion, the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority unveiled the Remote Company Formation (Visual Intelligence) project, an innovative step under the Smart Cities ecosystem. The initiative allows investors to establish companies remotely through the Vision Large Language Model (Vision LLM), which verifies identities and documents via live video calls. AI technology conducts the verification process, with support from an executive officer who confirms results and performs additional checks when required. This project simplifies and accelerates business registration, expands global accessibility, and supports entrepreneurs in growing their ventures through digital innovation.

In another initiative underscoring Sharjah's commitment to sustainable and efficient infrastructure, Sharjah Department of Public Works introduced 'Bo'd,' an integrated platform for monitoring and managing government buildings across the emirate. The system tracks energy consumption, carbon footprint, and operational performance in real time, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. It also generates predictive alerts and enables automatic reporting to address issues before they occur, ensuring safety, comfort, and operational excellence.

Ambassadors for Digital Well-being

Under the 'Our Humanity ecosystem,' Sharjah Social Services Department launched the 'Safe Digital Life Ambassadors' project, which trains and empowers children to become peer educators promoting digital well-being and online awareness.

The programme integrates generative AI to enhance the ambassador and visitor experience through an interactive assistant that simplifies learning materials, suggests creative presentation ideas, and generates engaging workshop content. It also features a family-oriented GenAI companion designed to offer reliable, easy-to-understand guidance on digital safety and responsible technology use for both children and parents.

Muwasat – A Compassionate Service Journey

The Government of Sharjah Pavilion showcased 'Muwasat,' a unified digital initiative that streamlines and enhances the management of procedures related to bereavement. Developed in collaboration with 13 strategic and operational partners, the project coordinates efforts across entities to ease the burden on bereaved families.

Reflecting the UAE's vision for human-centred government services, Muwasat combines compassion with efficiency, ensuring a dignified, supportive experience during life's most difficult moments while strengthening societal empathy and solidarity.

Sharjah Digital Hackathon Concludes

H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, and H.E. Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, honoured the winners of the Sharjah Digital Hackathon, held during GITEX 2025 in collaboration with the Rubu' Qarn Centre for Science and Technology and Sharjah Youth Council.

His Excellency expressed his pride in the Emirati talent who showcased their abilities in designing AI-driven digital solutions addressing real-world challenges, affirming that investing in people remains the most sustainable and impactful investment.

He stated: "The ideas and projects presented at the Hackathon mark the beginning of a new era of collaboration and continuous innovation, transforming ideas into practical projects that enhance service efficiency and harness AI to advance infrastructure development. Sharjah continues to set a global example in digital excellence and innovation."

The Government of Sharjah pavilion at GITEX Global 2025 stands as a model of interconnected digital governance, where innovation and collaboration drive progress. By transforming data into actionable value, Sharjah builds a connected, human-centred digital society where technology serves people, enhances well-being, and empowers a sustainable future for all.

