Sharjah, UAE: – Under the title ‘Art Walk’, the Khalid Lagoon Corniche area hosts the Sharjah Light Festival 2023 performances, organised for the 12th year by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), in various cities and regions across the emirate, with light shows held daily until 19 February, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays, and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on weekends.

The show presents a new experience and a unique masterpiece, transforming Khalid Lagoon Corniche from Al Noor Mosque to the entrance of Al Qasba Canal into harmonious paintings, radiating with life and colours. Landmarks are adorned by paintings created by students from Sharjah schools, represented by the eighty ‘Gobo’ displays, offering visitors a glimpse into the ideas and talents of the emirate’s young artists and their creative works. The Art Walk is an enjoyable journey where visitors travel along the corniche to enjoy the talents of young artists, explore the extent of their artistic and creative originality, and savour the beauty of contemporary art.

Meanwhile, BEEAH’s headquarters hosts another light show titled ‘Harmony with Nature’, which builds on the concept of sustainability and harmony with nature. Renowned architect Zaha Hadid drew inspiration from this theme for her design for BEEAH’s headquarters and operational systems, so that it seamlessly blends with the surrounding environment. This display clearly shows the interaction and harmony between natural organic patterns, such as herds of oryx, birdsong, schools of fish, ocean waves, and other natural elements. The show celebrates the elements of Mother Nature, such as the warmth and light of the sun, the power of the wind, the grace of water, and the beauty of sand.

BEEAH’s headquarters acts as an inspiring symbol and a pioneering experiment in the concept of integration and harmony with nature. It was built according to LEED Platinum standards (an international benchmarking system for the design, construction, and operation of eco-friendly, high-performance buildings).

On a similar note, the show at Al Majaz Waterfront, titled ‘Echoes of a New Dawn’, where light and sound shows offer visitors a dazzling art display that highlights the beauty of the location, with more than 150 paintings illuminated with multicoloured LED lights. Each painting is in itself a masterpiece and a creative icon embodying the spirit of originality and timeless beauty of Islamic geometric patterns. As for the circular path surrounding the design, it encourages all visitors to embark on a journey through the luminous universe, while the rhythm is synchronised in harmony with the displays, so that visitors have an exceptional journey that captures their senses and immerses them in a wonderful symphony that blends music and light.

