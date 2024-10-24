Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting a rich, creative programme through its School of Life initiative this November, under the theme ‘Towards a Healthy Life’. There will be 37 interactive workshops and creative sessions across its innovative clubs at Dubai Public Library branches, including the Wellness & Nutrition, Cinema & Photography, Calligraphy, Family Developing, Language, Career, Art, Book, and Chess clubs, giving attendees the opportunity to explore a vast array of topics.

Al Safa Art & Design Library will host the Wellness and Nutrition Club activities with a Ladies’ Pilates session by Pilates Academy for mental and physical balance. Under the healthy lifestyle theme, Al Twar Public Library will offer school those aged 15 to 18 the chance to participate in the Sleepwell Retreat, where they can improve their quality of life through better sleep, and go on a deep journey into the world of calm and relaxation, while Al Mankhool Library will see the Healthy Treats Lab by Dr Ronza Diab, who will teach how to create delicious and nutritious snacks that inspire healthy eating. Hor Al Anz Library has a First Aid & Emergency Skills workshop in collaboration with the Dubai Civil Defence, where school children aged 8 to 14 can learn how to respond in emergency situations and basic first aid techniques. Al Safa Art & Design Library will also host the Wellness & Nutrition Open Day, offering children and families the chance to participate in fun fitness activities and exciting family competitions. Visitors to the open day can benefit from free health consultations led by nutrition experts and enjoy live cooking demos, showcasing new ways to prepare healthy meals. Additionally, they can shop from local vendors and explore wellness secrets that encourage the adoption of healthy habits for the whole family.

Within the Cinema & Photography club, Al Mankhool Library will offer two sessions by Touma Bittar, the first on ‘Capturing the Perfect Shot’ with strategies to see the beauty in every angle, and the second on ‘Cinematic Lighting,’ teaching how to use different light sources to achieve the desired effect, from natural to artificial lighting, and how such techniques can contribute to the storytelling through new dimensions that add depth and highlight hidden details. The library is also to be the site of the Chess Club for those aged six and above, explaining the fundamentals of the game in four sessions, the first titled ‘Sharpen Your Mind with Chess Puzzles,’ teaching to enhance problem-solving skills through various puzzles and develop the ability to recognise strategic patterns, the second ‘Mastering Advanced Chess Tactics’ delving into deeper complex tactics and combinations to elevate strategy play. The third session, ‘Middle Game Mastery’, will explore mid-game strategic concepts and planning, while the fourth ‘Ready for the Chess Arena’ shall prepare participants for tournaments, managing time, and developing mental resilience during competitive play.

Al Mankhool Library will also be the venue for the Career Club sessions, the first titled ‘Mastering LinkedIn: Elevate Your Personal Brand and Knowledge Growth’, where adults can learn how to build a profile that reflects their skills and potential, with unique strategies to attract opportunities and connect with leaders in their field, whereas the ‘Microsoft Excel Master 2’ session by Mohammed ElMaakki will dive into the world of advanced formulas and automation techniques, teaching adults how to use complex formulas to analyse data efficiently, as well as automation strategies that will help speed up daily operations and improve productivity. Hatta Public Library is offering the Family Developing Club session titled ‘The Art of Presenting Dishes’ by Nour Khouri, where participants can see how to transform meals into unique visual experiences by tool and colour choice.

As part of the Art Club, Al Safa Art & Design Library presents four unique sessions. Two of these are led by Magdi Kafraoui. The first, titled ‘Nature in One Colour,’ explores nature through various shades of blue, bringing out emotions and intricate details while adding a distinctive character to the artwork. The second, ‘Master Art with Coloured Pencils,’ teaches the art of creating stunning pieces through blending and shading techniques with coloured pencils. The remaining two sessions, hosted by Medaf Creative Studio, include ‘Art 101: Jewelled Art (Metal Emboss),’ diving into the craft of jewelry-making through metal shaping, and ‘Art 101: Painting on Concrete,’ transforming cement surfaces into artistic creations. Both encourage self-expression and building confidence through innovative techniques.

Additionally, the Book Club will feature ‘Story Explorers 01: The Little Prince’ by Naouel Chaoui. Aimed at children aged 9 to 12, this session takes them on a literary adventure through the story of The Little Prince, with interactive activities designed to spark creative thinking and a deeper understanding of the story’s key messages.

The Calligraphy Club sessions are divided across three libraries; Al Twar Public Library will offer the Diwani Jali Calligraphy workshops by calligrapher Abdulrazzak Almahmoud, where adults can know the fascinating history of the Diwani Jali script, learning about the traditional tools, reeds and inks used to craft it, while watching live demonstrations of the techniques that make this script so unique, as well as the ‘Ornamentation and Gilding’ workshops by Mousab Doori who will take on the fascinating history of ornamentation and how it has evolved across cultures and time periods in addition to a hands-on session where participants can design their own artwork using traditional ornamental units. Gino Banola will teach the ‘Baybayin Calligraphy Reimagined’ sessions at Al Mankhool library, discussing the rich history and cultural significance of Baybayin, the ancient Filipino script. Through hands-on exercises, participants will learn the basic writing rules and start crafting their very first Baybayin characters, bringing this beautiful script to life. Participants will also explore the evolution of Baybayin from its traditional roots to its modern-day applications by creating a personalised piece that integrates the ancient script into contemporary designs. Al Safa Art & Design Library will welcome calligrapher Mohammad Altamimi, leading the ‘Ruq’ah Calligraphy’ workshops, where he will guide participants through the intricacies of the Ruq’ah script. Those aged 15 and above will gain insights into creating their own ink for Arabic calligraphy, while mastering the foundational steps of crafting letter forms, with an emphasis on the artistic and creative aspects of this traditional style.