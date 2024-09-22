The Saudi Film Commission will launch the second edition of Saudi Film Confex from October 9-12 in Riyadh. The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Film Commission.

The event will bring together a group of specialists, decision-makers, industry leaders, and both Arab and international producers to strengthen and advance the film industry in Saudi Arabia. It also aims to align with Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing investment and partnership opportunities within the sector. It seeks to create a vibrant future for the film and arts industry in the Kingdom by uniting all aspects of the film value chain, including production companies, technology providers, and more. Saudi Film Confex will provide opportunities for filming and production, build connections with global entities, enhance the industry's infrastructure, support startups, and initiate innovative projects that add significant value.

Over the course of four days, Saudi Film Confex will feature 30 engaging panel discussions and workshops that delve into critical topics such as film financing and industry regulation. The event will include an exhibition featuring over 130 local, regional, and international entities specializing in production, smart studio construction, and cinematic technologies, highlighting the latest opportunities and innovations in the industry. Additional activities will enrich attendees' experiences, highlighting various essential facets of the film industry.

The second edition of Saudi Film Confex 2024 builds on the success of the previous edition, reflecting the Film Commission's ongoing commitment to emphasizing the economic significance of the expanding film industry in Saudi Arabia. The event seeks to attract global filmmakers and producers, encouraging an exchange of expertise with their Saudi counterparts to advance the local industry and strengthen its presence on the global cinematic stage. This initiative aligns with the ambitious cultural and artistic objectives set forth in Vision 2030.

