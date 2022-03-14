Dubai, UAE – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced their participation at GISEC 2022, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from March 21 to 23. At GISEC, SANS will showcase a vast range of their offerings, from core training courses, Capture-the-Flag events (CTFs), security awareness products, knowledge assessments, NetWars tournaments and Cyber Training academies, to educate visitors on how SANS can support organizations in training, recruiting, and retaining cybersecurity staff.

“There is an ever-growing cybersecurity skills gap and need for trained personnel within organizations. With a growing shortage of people available on the job market, it is becoming increasingly challenging for organizations to find the right talent for the right jobs,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute.

“We have many products to offer organizations – small and large – to help them provide their staff with the best possible training experience. As the largest and most anticipated cybersecurity exhibition in the Arab region, GISEC is the best platform to spotlight our larger product portfolio and inform professionals that SANS’ proficiencies expand beyond our training courses,” Baltagi added.

During GISEC, SANS will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the SANS Secure Middle East 2022 training course, which will take place in Riyadh this month, through their Live Online training format.

At stand D21-24, senior executives and cybersecurity experts from SANS Institute will be available to network and share insights on how SANS is working to bridge the current cybersecurity skills gap, as well as how individuals and organizations can adequately protect themselves against the latest cyber threats coming in from nation-state actors. Attendees can also participate in one of the Capture-the-Flag events hosted by SANS.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community.

