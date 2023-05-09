Amman: Royal Jordanian announced that it will be hosting the annual general meeting of ZEDMIBA Forum that will be held in Amman on the 9th of May, in collaboration with the Jordan Tourism Board.

In line with RJ’s new tourism strategy and the focus on incoming tourists to Jordan, the event will bring together 85 global airlines in a closed meeting in Amman, often covering concerns regarding airline employees' personal and duty travel.

The ZEDMIBA Forum is an umbrella organization managed by IATA, comprising ZED, which is for leisure travel, and MIBA, which is for duty travel. It comprises over 260 member airlines from around the globe, participating in the ZED (Zonal Employee Discount) and the MIBA (Multilateral Interline Business Agreement) programs. ZED and MIBA conditions may be applied for travel on and by other airlines, as bilaterally agreed or by the airline's employees traveling on its flights.

RJ chief commercial officer, Karime Makhlouf said: “Our vision is to make RJ a leading carrier in the Levant, project Jordan worldwide, and encourage tourism to the country. Therefore, this gathering - like many others that we are pleased to host - will help introduce Jordan's culture, heritage, and tourism potential by attracting airline and air transport industry specialists from all over the world."

During the conference, the industry standards, requirements, and procedures for industry discount travel for staff and eligible people are typically addressed and voted on.