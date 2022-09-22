Sharjah: Creative disruptions in government communications and the world’s future in the Web 3 and Metaverse era will be under the spotlight at the upcoming 11th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Expo Centre Sharjah on September 28 - 29.

The two-day forum’s packed agenda includes two main sessions that bring together eminent speakers to discuss how to boost and support innovations and creative solutions that are the foundation of the new economies, in addition to highlighting how Web 3, Metaverse and AI can help overcome global changes and crises.

Creative destruction

Moderated by Neveen Saqar, television presenter at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the panel discussion titled ‘Creative Destruction… What did the World Gain?’ will deliberate on the best strategies that can be adopted for problem-solving and managing crises, and the specialisations needed by governments to conduct a scientific analysis of the variables experienced by various sectors and understand their trends and results.

Panellists, including Dr. Thabet Al Nabulsi, Founder and Chairman, Challenger Team for consultation; Saud Kateb, Saudi diplomat and media figure; and Linda Yueh, leading economist, broadcaster, and author and Mark Friedman of Massachusetts Institute of Technology App Inventor Foundation, will also discuss enhancing the concept of ‘growth environment’ in the midst of crisis, based on creativity and innovation; and the nature of the new wave of ‘creative destruction’ that must be followed amidst rapid global changes that will enable governments to understand market trends and social and cultural transformations in their countries.

The future of the world

In a session titled ‘The future of the world between Web 3, Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence’ that brings together Dame Professor Wendy Hall, Executive Director of the Web Science Institute at the University of Southampton; Fayeq Michael Al Hijazin, Director General for Jordan News Agency (Petra); and Ajit Jaokar, AI course Director, Oxford University, the eminent speakers will discuss investment trends in new media and the content industry between the trio of Web 3, Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence and the prospects offered by them in facing global changes and emerging crises.

The discussion moderated by Ibrahim Bader, media professional and TV presenter, will highlight the differences between Web 3 and Metaverse, how they will complement each other in the future, and the role of the next generation of the Internet and virtual world in developing the uses of digital currencies. They will also highlight the profits and risks of enabling the decentralised network of the web for users to own their data and conduct transactions through their private keys without the need for intermediaries.

About IGCF 2022

IGCF is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) - an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB). The two-day forum’s packed agenda this year comprises 7 main discussion sessions, 10 inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities. The agenda will be led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and experts who will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises while highlighting opportunities arising from them.