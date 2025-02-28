Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Riyadh concluded the 2nd edition of the Riyadh International Disputes Week (RIDW25), with a significant international turnout of more than 4.8 thousand attendees from 82 countries. With more than 87 specialized legal events, RIDW25 featured 470 renowned local and international speakers, who came together to explore the latest global trends shaping the commercial dispute resolution industry.

With a rich lineup of legal and arbitration experts, lawyers, thought leaders, and representatives of key global organizations, the event reflects Saudi Arabia’s keenness to boost its investment climate, and attract foreign investment and major international companies, in charge of mega project developments in the Kingdom. Developing a wide range of dispute settlement mechanisms is a key factor in investment attractiveness and economic competitiveness globally.

Organized by the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA), RIDW25 is one of the distinguished international events in the commercial dispute resolution industry, on par with the Paris Arbitration Week, the London International Disputes Week and the China Arbitration Week.

The centerpiece of RIDW25, the 4th International Conference and Exhibition of the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA25) brought together prominent legal figures from various sectors, with an audience of 1,250+ local and international participants from across the legal and business. The SCCA25 featured 28 speakers and 9 panel discussions, keynote speeches and presentations, exploring the most prominent ways to develop the commercial arbitration environment and enhance the integration of international legal practices.

RIDW25 also featured the sixth edition of the SCCA International Arbitration Moot (SIAM6), an international commercial arbitration competition for Arabic-speaking students who compete in hypothetical arbitrations that simulate real-world international commercial arbitration cases. SIAM6 is the sister competition of Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot ('Vis Moot').

Also on the agenda, discussions on the impact of AI in arbitration, and how technology can contribute to enhancing the efficiency and transparency of dispute resolution processes.

Dr. Walid bin Sulaiman Abanumay, Chairman of the Board of SCCA confirmed that RIDW25 reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a reliable destination to address commercial and investment disputes and reflects its commitment to nurture a legal environment that supports economic growth and investment, in line with the goals of the “Saudi Vision 2030”.