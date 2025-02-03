Cairo, Egypt: RiseUp announced the launch of the first industry focused AI summit in Egypt, in a pioneering step towards the future of AI in the region. The summit will take place on the 4th of February at Cairo Business Park, East Cairo's premier hub for entrepreneurship, art, culture, and innovation, marking a milestone in the region’s technological landscape. The inaugural RiseUp AI Summit, held in collaboration with Misr Italia Properties, highlights the beginning of a strategic partnership focused on technological innovation and empowering entrepreneurship.

The summit aims to highlight the latest innovations and challenges in the technology sector, fostering collaboration between experts, innovators, and startups, thereby positioning Egypt as a leading hub for AI innovation in the Middle East and North Africa. Additionally, it serves as an open invitation for all tech enthusiasts to exchange experiences and ideas, build strategic partnerships, and contribute to shaping the future of AI applications across various industries, particularly in the real estate sector, which is undergoing a significant digital transformation.

RiseUp AI Summit will bring together a distinguished lineup of regional and international AI experts, tech investors, and business leaders from the MENA region. The summit will feature new stage formats such as stage demos, debates, diverse activities, including startup exhibitions, panel discussions, specialized workshops, and hands-on experiences exploring the latest AI applications. In the presence of leading global tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Orange, underscoring the event’s significance in the global AI landscape.

Commenting on the event, Abdelhameed Sharara, Founder and CEO of RiseUp, stated:

"RiseUp first AI Summit marks a milestone for the MENA region's tech ecosystem. Partnering with Misr Italia Properties at Cairo Business Park, creates a pioneering platform directed by leading experts, innovators, and investors. This platform is expected to shape the future of AI innovation in our region. We are committed to accelerating innovation, enhancing regional cooperation, empowering individuals and businesses through the modern technology. RiseUp is steadfast to introducing sector-specific events that cater to the challenges and unique opportunities across various industries, further enhancing collaboration and innovation.”

With Misr Italia Properties taking pioneering steps toward implementing AI in real estate development, the summit reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine the future of the industry. Echoing this sentiment, Karim El Assal, CEO of Misr Italia Properties, stated: “We are proud to host the first AI summit in Egypt, the RiseUp AI summit, a step reflecting our commitment towards innovation and the development of entrepreneurship through Cairo Business Park, which stands as East Cairo’s hub for creativity, culture, entrepreneurship, and innovation. At Misr Italia Properties, we believe that adopting AI is essential for growth across all industries; and our long-term strategic partnership with RiseUp supports our vision of creating impactful and sustainable change in real estate development.”

This AI summit represents a crucial step in shaping the future of technology in the region. It is part of a series of specialized industry events that RiseUp is known for, with a particular focus on AI’s potentials to revolutionize the real estate sector and other related industries. The summit will also explore innovative solutions that align with evolving customer expectations, meet their aspirations, enhance efficiency, and promote the sustainability of Egypt’s real estate market—one of the key pillars of the national economy.

By identifying challenges and opportunities within this rapidly evolving and aspiring sector, the summit will strengthen collaboration among key stakeholders while providing valuable training and development opportunities for AI professionals. This will contribute to building a highly skilled workforce capable of keeping pace with the latest advancements in AI technology.

About RiseUp:

RiseUp is a platform that connects startups to the most relevant resources, worldwide. Working relentlessly from the heart of AFRICA-GCC-EUROPE, RiseUp creates environments that encourage startup ecosystem stakeholders to exchange the 7 resources any startup needs to grow: Know-how, Talent, Funding, Marketplace, Media, Toolbox and Inspiration. RiseUp does this through our range of digital and event products, the most prominent of which is RiseUp Summit, MENA's largest entrepreneurship event.

About Misr Italia Properties:

Misr Italia Holding has been at the vanguard of developing Egypt’s leading real estate market for years. It is known for providing paramount projects for residential, commercial, coastal, and hospitality properties across Egypt. The company’s land bank stretches across Egypt with 25 residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. Flagship projects include IL BOSCO, Vinci & Vinci Street in the New Administrative Capital, La Nuova Vista, IL BOSCO City, Garden 8, Cairo Business Park in New Cairo, and Kai Sokhna in the Red Sea.