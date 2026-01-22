It is a leading cultural platform, celebrating artistic excellence, fostering international exchange and reinforcing the Emirate’s role as a host for cultural dialogue

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, inaugurated the 14th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, marking the opening of the Emirate’s flagship annual cultural event. The festival is organized by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research and runs until February 8 under the theme ‘Civilizations’.

Bringing together more than 100 artists from 49 countries, the festival reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to culture and the arts as pillars of identity, dialogue and sustainable development, while strengthening its position as a regional hub for the creative and cultural industries.

During the inauguration, HH Sheikh Saud affirmed that supporting the arts plays a vital role in deepening cultural exchange, strengthening national and historical identity and supporting economic diversification through the growth of creative industries. He noted that such initiatives enhance the Emirate’s attractiveness as a destination for high-quality cultural and creative events.

HH Sheikh Saud is an advocate for culture and the arts as essential drivers of social cohesion and mutual understanding. By supporting cultural initiatives such as the festival, he continues to reinforce the role of culture in strengthening social harmony.

The opening weekend program introduced audiences to the festival’s theme through a dynamic schedule of exhibitions, live performances, guided heritage and art tours, film screenings, workshops and curated culinary experiences. Highlights include artist-led masterclasses, interactive workshops spanning traditional and contemporary practices, live music and performance events, and the launch of The Hidden Table, a new dining concept that explores food as a form of cultural storytelling within the historical setting of Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village.

The festival’s program includes panel discussions, educational experiences and community-focused activities designed to engage audiences, activating the heritage space as a platform for creativity, dialogue and learning.

Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival serves as a leading cultural platform in the UAE, celebrating artistic excellence, fostering international exchange and reinforcing the Emirate’s role as a host for global cultural dialogue.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Steven McCombe

media@rakmediaoffice.ae