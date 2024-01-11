Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) reaffirmed its dedication to corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship with a successful Beach Clean-Up Drive held recently at Al Hulaila beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

The initiative brought together nearly 150 participants, including RAKEZ clients, employees, and local volunteers, showcasing a collective determination to protect the pristine coastline of Ras Al Khaimah. The diverse group represented various industries and backgrounds, emphasising the shared responsibility to safeguard the environment.

Throughout the day, participants successfully collected 729 kilograms of waste from Al-Hulaila Beach. The collected waste included plastic bottles, wrappers, fishing nets, and other debris detrimental to marine life and ecosystems.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, emphasized the organization's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, stating, "Our Beach Clean-Up Drive at Al Hulaila Beach exemplifies RAKEZ's unwavering dedication to corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship. Sustainability is not a choice; it is our collective responsibility. We firmly believe that even the smallest actions can lead to significant positive changes. By uniting as a community, we are making a profound impact on the preservation of our natural environment."

The Beach Clean-up Drive initiative, along with various other successful environmental endeavors by RAKEZ, reaffirms the economic zone's commitment to sustainability and community welfare. These initiatives actively promote environmental consciousness within the Ras Al Khaimah community, encouraging widespread participation in the principles of recycling, reusing, and waste reduction. RAKEZ remains steadfast in its dedication to a sustainable future and the preservation of our natural environment.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.