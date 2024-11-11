PHOTO
Dubai, UAE — The RADComm Group successfully hosted its first-ever Premier Energy Leadership Middle East & Africa 2024 in Dubai, UAE, celebrating and honoring groundbreaking contributions and leadership in the energy sector. The prestigious event, held at the Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel, Dubai, brought together key industry players, government representatives, and thought leaders from across the region to acknowledge excellence in energy innovation, sustainable practices, and leadership.
The event, a high point for the energy industry, featured distinguished awards presented to outstanding leaders, companies, and initiatives across various categories. The honorees represented excellence in areas such as finance, technology, health and safety, and corporate social responsibility within the energy sector.
List of 2024 Awardees:
- Energy CFO of the Year
Recognized for his exemplary financial leadership in driving operational efficiency and strategic growth at ADNOC Drilling.
- Energy With Purpose Award (CSR Impact Honour – Petroleum Sector)
Celebrated for its impactful CSR initiatives within the petroleum sector, setting a benchmark in community engagement.
- Exemplary Finance Leader in Energy Award
Named among the Top 100 Finance Leaders in Energy for his visionary role in finance management at GNPC.
- Distinguished Energy Leader of the Year
Honored as part of the Top 100 Exemplary Energy Leaders 2024 by Energy Governance Middle East & Africa Magazine.
- Excellence in Energy Storage Solutions
Recognized for its pioneering advancements in energy storage technologies.
- Energy Company of the Year (Sub-Saharan Africa)
Acknowledged as a leading energy company demonstrating excellence in the region.
- Innovative Energy Deal of the Year
Honored for an innovative deal structure that showcases Ghana’s leadership in energy trade.
- Energy CTO of the Year
Recognized for exceptional technological leadership within the energy industry.
- Energy Commercial Services Leadership Award
Awarded for outstanding service in energy commercial operations.
- Excellence in Solar Energy Projects Award
Celebrated for contributions to renewable energy and sustainable solar projects.
- Best Company in Employee Health & Wellbeing Initiative
Honored for prioritizing employee health and wellbeing through innovative initiatives.
- Outstanding HSSE Team of the Year
Recognized for their commitment to health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE) excellence.
- Distinguished HSSE Leader of the Year
Celebrated for leadership in maintaining high standards of safety and environmental protection.
- Distinguished Energy Leader of the Year
Named as part of the Top 100 Exemplary Energy Leaders 2024.
- Woman of the Year (Upstream)
Honored for her achievements and contributions in upstream oil and gas.
- Excellence in Upstream Oil and Gas Exploration Award
Recognized for excellence in upstream exploration.
- AI Energy Leadership Personality of the Year
Celebrated for his contributions in integrating AI into the energy sector.
- AI Visionary in Energy Award
Awarded for innovative use of AI in advancing energy solutions.
The Premier Energy Leadership Middle East & Africa 2024 served not only as an awards ceremony but as a powerful networking and knowledge-sharing platform, fostering collaborations across borders to shape the future of the energy industry. With the success of this maiden event, RADComm Group has set a new standard for excellence in recognizing and inspiring energy leadership across the Middle East and Africa.