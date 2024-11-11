Dubai, UAE — The RADComm Group successfully hosted its first-ever Premier Energy Leadership Middle East & Africa 2024 in Dubai, UAE, celebrating and honoring groundbreaking contributions and leadership in the energy sector. The prestigious event, held at the Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel, Dubai, brought together key industry players, government representatives, and thought leaders from across the region to acknowledge excellence in energy innovation, sustainable practices, and leadership.

The event, a high point for the energy industry, featured distinguished awards presented to outstanding leaders, companies, and initiatives across various categories. The honorees represented excellence in areas such as finance, technology, health and safety, and corporate social responsibility within the energy sector.

List of 2024 Awardees:

Energy CFO of the Year Youssef Salem, Chief Financial Officer, ADNOC Drilling

Recognized for his exemplary financial leadership in driving operational efficiency and strategic growth at ADNOC Drilling. Energy With Purpose Award (CSR Impact Honour – Petroleum Sector) GNPC Foundation

Celebrated for its impactful CSR initiatives within the petroleum sector, setting a benchmark in community engagement. Exemplary Finance Leader in Energy Award Mr. Benjamin Acolatse, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Finance and Administration), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Named among the Top 100 Finance Leaders in Energy for his visionary role in finance management at GNPC. Distinguished Energy Leader of the Year Dr. Edwin Alfred Nii Obodai Provencal

Honored as part of the Top 100 Exemplary Energy Leaders 2024 by Energy Governance Middle East & Africa Magazine. Excellence in Energy Storage Solutions Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST)

Recognized for its pioneering advancements in energy storage technologies. Energy Company of the Year (Sub-Saharan Africa) BOST

Acknowledged as a leading energy company demonstrating excellence in the region. Innovative Energy Deal of the Year Gold for Oil Deal, Ghana

Honored for an innovative deal structure that showcases Ghana’s leadership in energy trade. Energy CTO of the Year Dr. Michael Owusu, COO, KGL Group

Recognized for exceptional technological leadership within the energy industry. Energy Commercial Services Leadership Award Pascal Kanbonnabah

Awarded for outstanding service in energy commercial operations. Excellence in Solar Energy Projects Award Bui Power Authority

Celebrated for contributions to renewable energy and sustainable solar projects. Best Company in Employee Health & Wellbeing Initiative Bui Power Authority

Honored for prioritizing employee health and wellbeing through innovative initiatives. Outstanding HSSE Team of the Year Bui Power Authority HSSE Team

Recognized for their commitment to health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE) excellence. Distinguished HSSE Leader of the Year Mr. Chrisentus B. Kuunifaa

Celebrated for leadership in maintaining high standards of safety and environmental protection. Distinguished Energy Leader of the Year Mr. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi

Named as part of the Top 100 Exemplary Energy Leaders 2024. Woman of the Year (Upstream) Dr. Ing Belinda Boadi

Honored for her achievements and contributions in upstream oil and gas. Excellence in Upstream Oil and Gas Exploration Award GOIL Upstream

Recognized for excellence in upstream exploration. AI Energy Leadership Personality of the Year Mr. Saravan Penubarthi

Celebrated for his contributions in integrating AI into the energy sector. AI Visionary in Energy Award AIQ

Awarded for innovative use of AI in advancing energy solutions.

The Premier Energy Leadership Middle East & Africa 2024 served not only as an awards ceremony but as a powerful networking and knowledge-sharing platform, fostering collaborations across borders to shape the future of the energy industry. With the success of this maiden event, RADComm Group has set a new standard for excellence in recognizing and inspiring energy leadership across the Middle East and Africa.