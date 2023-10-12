Abu Dhabi, UAE: In celebration of World White Cane Day observed on October 15th every year, Qasr Al Watan in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development and Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired will host a special march to shine light on inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with visual impairments. Open for public participation with an entry fee of 65 AED for adults and 30 AED for children, the march will commence at 12:00PM on Monday, October 16th, 2023, from the bus area located in the palace courtyard and end at the main entrance of The Palace.

Following the march, visitors will get to experience a unique cultural experience, exploring the rich Arabian heritage and artistry of the UAE through a guided tour, followed by a coffee break at Al Fowala. Visitors will also get the chance to explore the vast collection of rare manuscripts and get a glimpse of the UAE’s past, present and future.

To conclude the activities, a special speech will be given by H.E. Adel Al Zumur emphasizing the critical role of the white cane in allowing visually impaired persons to achieve a full and independent life. To commemorate the observance day of October 15th and as a show of appreciation to attendees, visitors will be presented with gifts before departing.

Qasr Al Watan is a truly exquisite experience unlike any other for visitors of all ages and backgrounds to explore time and time again. With its architectural marvels, artistic wonders and historical legacy, one visit to Qasr Al Watan is never quite enough. Qasr Al Watan welcomes all visitors daily from 10:00AM to 17:45PM. For more information and to purchase your tickets, please visit https://www.qasralwatan.ae.

About Qasr Al Watan:

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.

The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Qasr Al Watan was recognized by MENALAC as the ‘Best Unique Visitor Attraction’ and in 2019 the Palace was also named ‘Best Favorite Attraction’ by the Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards.

For more information visit: www.QasrAlWatan.ae

