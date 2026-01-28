Primark has announced plans for stores in three further markets in the Middle East following the successful opening of the retailer’s first ever store in Kuwait in October 2025

Five stores confirmed for 2026 – in UAE, three stores will open in Dubai in March, April and May, followed by stores in Bahrain and Qatar by the end of the year.

Primark will open its first Dubai store in Dubai Mall on Thursday 26th March

International fashion retailer Primark has today confirmed further expansion plans in the Middle East, following the successful opening of its first store in the region located at The Avenues, Kuwait, in October 2025.

In partnership with leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group, Primark will open in the UAE with three stores in Dubai in the first half of the year, with the first store opening on 26th March in Dubai Mall. Primark is also set to open stores in two further new markets Bahrain and Qatar by the end of 2026.

With thousands of customers attending the opening event of the eagerly anticipated flagship Primark store in Kuwait in October 2025, shoppers in Dubai will be next to enjoy Primark’s unique value offering this Spring which spans both the latest trends and everyday essentials, all at unbeatable prices across womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, home and beauty.

Primark stores in Dubai will open in Dubai Mall (26th March), City Centre Mirdif (April), and Mall of the Emirates (May). Later in 2026, Primark will open in Bahrain (City Centre Bahrain) and in Qatar (Doha Festival City). Primark and Alshaya Group will continue to work together on plans for further expansion across the region in the coming years.

Eoin Tonge, Primark Interim CEO, said: “It’s been amazing to see the reaction to the opening of our very first store in Kuwait, which shows the potential of our brand in the Middle East. We are now delighted to announce the expansion of our franchise partnership with Alshaya Group with five stores due to open in 2026 in UAE, Bahrain and Qatar – beginning with Dubai Mall in March. Today is an exciting moment for us and our growth ambitions, as we move forward with plans to reach 21 countries.”

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, said: "We are incredibly proud of working with Primark to bring this most anticipated brand to shoppers across the region, and we are looking forward to opening in three countries with five stores this year. This is just the beginning as we work with Primark to grow the brand, after such a fantastic first opening in Kuwait. Next stop Dubai in March!”

After more than 55 years, Primark now operates more than 475 stores in 18 countries across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the US. The retailer is also preparing to expand in its existing markets, including opening its first flagship store in Manhattan, New York, in Spring this year after recently marking its 10-year anniversary in the US last year.

Notes to editors:

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last.

Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 18 countries in Europe, the Middle East and the US. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at amazing prices.

With over 470 stores globally and continuing to grow, Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes.

More information can be found here: www.primark.com/en-gb/primark-cares.

