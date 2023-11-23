Riyadh, KSA, (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The Project Management Offices Summit (PMO Summit) concluded its successful second edition on Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the grand culmination of the Global Excellence Awards, honoring outstanding organizations and individuals.

The summit, held under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Badr Al-Dulami, Vice Minister for the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services for Road Affairs, and Acting CEO of the General Authority of Roads, along with H.E. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Abdul Karim, Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) Governor, was organized at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.



The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of notable figures including H.E. Dr. Munir Eldesouki, the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, H.E. Badr Al-Dulami, H.E. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Abdul Karim, and Eng. Nabil Khalid AlDabal, CEO Transformation at the Ministry of Interior. Partners, sponsors, and local and international media outlets were also present.

The awards presented at the PMO Summit are considered among the most competitive in the project management field in the Kingdom, reflecting a commitment to recognizing excellence in project management practices.

During his speech, H.E. Badr Al-Dulami highlighted the significant efforts made by the Saudi government to achieve a qualitative leap as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030. The vision aims to foster innovation and creativity in managing distinguished projects across the Kingdom, positioning it as a leading global business and industrial destination.

Eng. Badr M. Burshaid, President of PMO Summit, emphasized the crucial role of project management offices in national transformation and the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 goals. He also announced the launch of the third edition of the Global Project Management Forum scheduled for June 2 to 3, 2024, providing a global platform for discussing best practices and exploring the latest sector developments.

In his address, Eng. Nabil Khalid AlDabal underscored the role of Saudi Vision 2030 as a catalyst for innovation and excellence in project management. He discussed the rapid growth in projects, supporting the project economy and the implementation of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the Kingdom.

The PMO Summit featured a panel session and several technical sessions covering topics such as "Unifying Project Management Operations," "A journey of failure & success in establishing PMOs," "Embracing Stage Gates Methodology for Project Success," and "Diriyah, The City of Earth."



The summit celebrated the achievements of 30 winners of the International Excellence Awards across 10 main tracks, including PMD of the Year, Project Excellence, Social Project of the Year, and Technology Project of the Year. Five memoranda of understanding were also signed on the sidelines of the summit with key entities like the National Center for Government Resources Systems and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company.

In closing, Eng. Burshaid expressed gratitude to participants, speakers, sponsors, and the media for their invaluable support for making the 2023 PMO Summit a success.

