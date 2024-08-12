Dubai, UAE — A first-of-its-kind initiative, The Blue Sofa revealed that most UAE residents dream not for themselves but to give back to the ones they love. The campaign by Zurich International Life, part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), has sparked meaningful conversations about people's dreams across the UAE. Making a significant impact by creating a safe space for individuals to share their aspirations, the initiative is bringing together communities and fostering open, heartfelt conversations.

The initiative involves a cozy blue sofa travelling around the UAE, inviting individuals to share their dreams and aspirations. This simple yet profound idea has quickly become quite the talking point, touching upon an often-unspoken aspect of our lives—our dreams for ourselves and our loved ones.

"It’s so heartwarming to witness the stories shared by people joining us on the Blue Sofa. It’s been magical to see how selfless the community is in their aspirations for themselves and their loved ones,” said Sanaya Zubairy, Senior Digital Marketing Lead at Zurich. "Through this campaign, we aim to make a strong case for the need for financial protection to make your dreams come true.”

The hosts, well-known media personalities Khalid Al Ameri and Priti Malik have been instrumental in drawing in diverse crowds and encouraging people to open up about their deepest dreams. For instance, an 11-year-old boy wanted to become a scientist to find a cure for his sister who had cancer, a husband wanted to open a bakery for his wife to help her pursue her passion, and then there was the delivery boy who dreamt of building a house for his mother.

“The Blue Sofa allowed me to reconnect with my dreams and think about taking concrete steps to make these come true. It’s a beautiful initiative and the UAE needs more like it. I hope this encourages more people to realise their dreams,” said Virginiah during her conversation with Khalid.

Since the launch, over 190 people have sat down on the Blue Sofa and had conversations about their dreams for the future, videos from which have received over 2 million views already. The initiative is fostering a community-focused approach to educating the region about the need for financial education; as a result, traffic to Zurich’s Middle East website has doubled in the last month. The overwhelming response and engagement highlight the community's interest in financial planning and the value of the initiative.

The Blue Sofa will continue its journey across the UAE, making stops at various locations with more well-known personalities facilitating these meaningful conversations. This initiative aligns with the launch of Zurich’s recent Customer Claims Paid Report 2024.

By continuing to promote financial literacy and open dialogue about personal aspirations, initiatives like the Blue Sofa are essential in helping the community understand the importance of financial planning. They provide a platform for sharing dreams and inspire individuals to take actionable steps toward securing their financial futures, ultimately contributing to a more financially aware and prepared society.

-Ends-

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to ‘create a brighter future together’, Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 60,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

About Zurich International Life

Zurich International Life Limited is a part of Zurich Insurance Group and was established in the Isle of Man, which is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority with established and registered branches in the UAE licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE. It is registered (Registration No. 63) under UAE Federal Law Number 6 of 2007, and its activities in the UAE are governed by such law.

Further information about Zurich International Life is available at www.zurich.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Krishika Mahesh: krishika@matrixdubai.com