Mahmoud Ghazal: International Exhibitions are Gateways to Enhancing Competitiveness and Boosting Exports

Engineer Mahmoud Ghazal, Chairman of the Board of Nile Textile Industries and a member of the Furnishings Division at the Export Council, emphasized the importance of participating in international exhibitions such as the “Heimtextil” exhibition. He explained that such events represent a strategic opportunity to enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products globally and to open new markets for them. He stated:

“International exhibitions are significant platforms for connecting with global industry leaders and exploring the latest innovations and market trends. Continuous participation contributes to achieving the state’s strategy of increasing exports to $145 billion annually.”

The “Heimtextil” exhibition will take place from January 14 to 17 in Frankfurt, Germany, with the participation of 20 national companies operating in the textile, furnishings, and carpet industries. The event is organized by the Export Council for Furnishings in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

Engineer Mahmoud Ghazal pointed out that overcoming the challenges facing the furnishings sector requires ongoing government support, focusing on investment in modern production lines and developing human resources. This would enable the sector to achieve sustainable growth and increase its global exports.

Heimtextil Frankfurt is considered one of the most important global exhibitions in the furnishings and textile industry. It hosts over 3,000 companies from 60 countries and attracts around 500,000 visitors, including industry and trade experts. The exhibition provides national companies with a significant opportunity to market their products, secure export deals, and stay updated on the latest trends in the textile sector.