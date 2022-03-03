Dubai: The Republic of Paraguay is lining up a host of activities on the country’s economy and investment opportunities at its pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, culminating in the celebration of the National Day on March 4, 2022.

In a statement, officials of the Paraguay Pavilion said the events will seek to highlight and place the South American country’s business prospects in terms of investment, export potential and salient products in the context of the global trade framework in line with the spirit of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Significant among the events will be the Paraguayan National Day celebrations at the Al Wasl Dome, in the presence of H.E. Mario Abdo Benítez, President of the Republic of Paraguay along with H.E. Luis Alberto Castiglioni, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and H. E. Raúl Cano Ricciardi, Vice Minister of Economics Relations and Integration (MOFA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event will also be attended by over 80 business delegates from Paraguay, and high-ranking government representatives of the UAE.

“Expo 2020, which is in the final month, has been an immense opportunity for Paraguay to bring the world’s attention on the country’s economy, culture, food, tourism and investment opportunities. The events on March 3 and 4, will help us further to consolidate our achievements at Expo,” said José Agüero Ávila, Commissioner General of the Paraguay Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The National Day celebrations would also include folkloric activities, including Grammy award nominated band `Tierra Adentro’ and a ballet by `Ballet Iberoamericano.’

Commissioner Agüero said Paraguay has been able to use the Expo platform to reach out to countries that do not have diplomatic or commercial relations with it, within the strategic plan of the National Foreign Ministry of Paraguay.

On March 3, Paraguay will host a Business Forum to promote the unique reputation of the Paraguayan economy, the export potential of the country and the incentives available for investors. The forum, which will be the largest Paraguay has ever held in the Middle East, will be graced by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Castiglioni, the Vice Minister of Investments and Exports (Rediex), H. E. Estefanía Laterza, the president of the Central Bank of Paraguay, José Cantero, and other delegates from Paraguay.

“The strategic focus of the forum will be on Paraguay as a preferred destination for investment and the country’s openness to trade and business. In fact, our economic partnership with the UAE is now on a robust expansion and the Expo 2020 Dubai has been largely instrumental for this. During these months of Expo, we have also been able to forge relationships with many participant countries which will led to mutually beneficial growth and development,” said José Agüero.

On the same day, Paraguay will also host a `Night of Paraguayan Meat.’ This is being held to showcase the premium quality of Paraguayan meat to the local and regional markets. Entrepreneurs from food sector, retail, local and regional distributors in the food industry will attend this event.

Paraguay, described as the `world’s happiest place’ at the Expo Dubai, seeks to explore investment opportunities and the strategic potential of water in generating renewable energy.

-Ends-

About Paraguay

Paraguay pavilion is located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020. It showcases the country’s scenic landscape and its resources and portraits an authentic Paraguayan experience through imposing artworks. Throughout the whole experience underlies the theme of the country Water linked Paraguay and it also offers a taste of its culture through the country’s ethnic music and dance forms.

Paraguay is the largest producer of renewable energy in the world: 100 % of the energy it produces is renewable. Paraguay is one of the largest food producers in the world as well. The country has the third largest river barge fleet on the planet which allows it to connect to the world through its rivers flowing into the Atlantic Ocean. Through water, Paraguay not only produces clean energy but also makes its production reach the world. The country was also ranked as the ‘world’s happiest place’.

