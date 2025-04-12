Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated 21st edition of IPS 2025, the Global Real estate Market Place, is set to take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event will bring together over 300 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest real estate projects and innovations to a diverse audience of investors, homebuyers, industry leaders, and professionals.

With over 16,000 visitors expected to attend, IPS 2025 provides a dynamic space where exhibitors can present their projects, network with key players, explore investment opportunities, and build global partnerships.

The lineup of exhibitors includes real estate giants from the UAE, the United States, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Greece, China, Spain, Georgia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

The impressive participating companies include Kleindienst Group) The Heart of Europe( (UAE), BEYOND Developments (UAE),Union Properties (UAE), Danube Properties (UAE), Reportage Properties (UAE), Sobha Realty (UAE), BinGhatti Properties, Samana Group, NAR India.

Participants include Invest in Georgia, Ambassadori Batumi Island (Georgia), IOKA International Real Estate (UAE), Wujha Real Estate (Oman), Homzly (UAE), Ahmadyar Real Estate Development (UAE), Arsenal East Real Estate Development (UAE), GJ Properties (UAE), MAK Developers (UAE), Amirah Living Developer (UAE), Bin Al Sheikh Holding (UAE), The Sustainable City (UAE), and LMD Continental Investments (UAE).

Additionally, prominent names from Pakistan, including DHA Quetta, DHA Gujranwala, DHA City Karachi, DHA Peshawar, and Malir Industrial Park, will also be showcasing their projects.

Dawood Al Shezawi, IPS President, stated:” Dubai’s real estate sector continues to offer a diverse range of investment opportunities, catering to investors seeking high returns and long-term stability. As one of the most prominent alternative asset classes, real estate uniquely balances fixed returns with measured risks. At IPS, we are committed to providing a comprehensive platform that unites investors and industry stakeholders under one roof. Our goal is to showcase the latest global trends, explore cutting-edge technologies, highlight promising investment prospects, and facilitate access to incentives across various real estate markets worldwide.”

Exhibitor Insights

A Commitment to Innovation, Sustainability, and Experiential Living

Josef Kleindienst, Chairman of Kleindienst Group, said: "Being a Titanium Partner at IPS Dubai 2025 offers us the perfect stage to present our vision for future-forward, sustainable luxury. Our developments go beyond traditional real estate – they deliver immersive experiences, environmental innovation, and unmatched design. We’re excited to engage with a global audience of investors and developers who believe in Dubai’s potential."

Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: "Partnering with IPS 2025 reinforces our commitment to shaping the narrative of luxury real estate by delivering experiences that redefine lifestyle and investment value. IPS provides an ideal platform to showcase our latest developments and contribute to Dubai’s ambitious Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033”.

BEYOND Developments, a fast-rising name in Dubai’s real estate sector, known for its bold vision and design-led approach, emphasised the strategic significance of IPS as a global platform shaping investment trends and unlocking opportunities in the premium real estate segment.

"IPS is more than an exhibition; it’s a catalyst for advancing new thinking, fostering high-level collaborations, and connecting international investors with emerging opportunities in luxury real estate. At BEYOND, we are proud to be contributing to the growing global momentum for waterfront living in Dubai, as we push the boundaries of real estate by creating visionary waterfront living experiences that seamlessly blend architectural excellence, the beauty of nature, and immersive lifestyle environments." said Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments.

Union Properties PJSC (“Union Properties” or “the Company”) (DFM symbol: UPP), established in 1987 and one of Dubai’s leading Real Estate developers, emphasized the importance of IPS in fostering strategic partnerships.

"As a pioneer in the UAE Real Estate sector, we see IPS as a vital opportunity to connect with investors and industry peers. Our focus is on sustainable and high-value developments that cater to the evolving needs of the market," stated Eng. Amer Khansaheb, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Union Properties PJSC.

Danube Properties, a leading UAE-based real estate developer, reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and affordability in the sector by highlighting its signature 1% payment plan with fully furnished homes.

“IPS 2025 serves as a pivotal platform for us to showcase our latest developments that seamlessly blend luxury with affordability. The Dubai real estate market continues to attract global investors, UAE stands as a beacon of progress and opportunity, offering an unmatched environment for growth and innovation. Its visionary leadership and world-class infrastructure continue to make it a global hub for investment and excellence from its ease of business, and we are excited to present our developments to a diverse audience," said Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman of Danube Properties.

Reportage Group, known for its expansive portfolio of residential developments across the UAE and internationally, has reaffirmed its participation at IPS 2025, one of the region’s premier real estate exhibitions.

“We are proud to take part in IPS 2025—an important platform that brings together the most influential voices in the real estate industry.

At Reportage Group, our debt-free business model allows us to maintain full financial independence, ensuring timely project delivery and consistent quality. We remain committed to delivering projects that blend quality, innovation, and long-term value.” a spokesperson from Reportage Group stated.

“At Sobha Realty, we see IPS 2025 as more than just an event, it’s a strategic platform to connect with global investors, showcase our unwavering commitment to excellence, and highlight our forward-thinking approach to luxury living. Our participation underscores our dedication to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry," said Ashish Parakh, Group Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Sobha Realty.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, said: "At Binghatti, we believe in shaping the future of real estate through iconic architecture and smart investments. IPS 2025 is more than an exhibition—it’s a stage where vision meets opportunity. We're proud to be part of this global platform, showcasing our signature developments that merge art, lifestyle, and innovation in the heart of Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline."

Why IPS Congress 2025 is a Must-Attend Event

For exhibitors, IPS 2025 is an unparalleled opportunity to gain exposure, connect with international investors, and strike lucrative deals. For visitors, the event offers direct access to a wide range of real estate options, emerging trends, and expert insights—all in one place.

The event will feature five key areas, each designed to highlight a different aspect of the industry:

IPS Real Estate – Showcasing global property developments

IPS Future Cities – Exploring smart city innovations

IPS Startups & PropTech – Focusing on tech-driven real estate solutions

IPS Design – Celebrating architecture and interior excellence

IPS Services – Featuring top-tier real estate services

With a mix of exhibitions, networking sessions, and insightful discussions, IPS 2025 is set to be the real estate event of the year.

For more details and registration, visit https://www.ipscongress.com/.