Orange Jordan recently hosted the Networks Group (NG) for GSMA mobile operators and suppliers. During the five-day event, participants exchanged insights on issues key for the sector's development, as they represent entities from various countries.

The plenary session was held on the first day, to discuss the notable developments in issues identified within each NG sub-working group, with the participation of all groups’ members, in addition to discussions that focused on key topics such as 5G.

Each group worked on the tasks listed on their schedule to review them on the last day of the event and approve the final documents to be published later.

The last day featured a session to discuss 5G technology infrastructure from a security perspective, especially with the increasing prominence of this technology and its expanding coverage globally.

Orange Jordan affirmed the importance of participating in this forum, noting that the recommendations will reflect on the advancement of mobile operators and their services.

Through cooperation, added the company, the operators will overcome challenges, seek practical solutions, and enhance the infrastructure to cater to future needs, stressing that networks' development is always a priority for Orange as a responsible digital leader.

The NG identifies technical and operational needs, particularly in performance, to support international roaming, joint operations across networks, and issues related to voice and data services to provide the best mobile experience to users.

The NG also continues efforts to enhance technical developments, develop a common framework for the infrastructure and showcase operators’ capabilities and resources in virtual /cloud infrastructure.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad the lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, with more than 1500 dedicated employees are dedicated to meeting the expectations of a total the base of about 4,3 million customers across the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and its leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to affect the socio-economic development by focusing on 3-main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 78,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 271 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 224 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

