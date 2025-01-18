Orange Jordan has organized an insightful awareness session titled “Unlock the Secrets of Intellectual Property” at the Innovation Hub within the Orange Digital Village. The session targeted entrepreneurs from BIG by Orange program, participants in the Fabrication Labs, and students of the Coding Academy.

Led by international expert Charles Sha’ban, the session highlighted the critical role of intellectual property plays in launching entrepreneurial ventures and startups. It addressed several key topics, such as selecting and registering a company name, building a brand, and understanding various types of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, designs, and trade secrets.

Sha’ban adopted an interactive approach, encouraging participants to engage in discussions about the importance of documenting inventions, innovations, and business operations. These practices, as emphasized during the session, are crucial for driving business development and fostering sustainable growth.

Orange Jordan underscored that introducing entrepreneurs and young individuals to the vital subject of intellectual property reflects the company's commitment to creating a supportive environment for their success. By enriching their knowledge in key aspects of business establishment, the company contributes to national growth and prosperity.

The session is part of Orange Jordan's comprehensive approach to ensuring participants in its programs are consistently supported with knowledge, tools, empowerment, and networking opportunities.

It is noteworthy that Charles Sha’ban is a distinguished expert in the field of intellectual property, serving as a Senior Consultant at the International Trademark Association (INTA) for the Middle East and North Africa region and internet policies development. With extensive expertise in intellectual property, data governance, and digital policies, Sha’ban was the first individual from the Middle East to serve on the (INTA) board of directors from 2011 to 2014.

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.