Abu Dhabi is one of the five global cities that will host one of the global technology industry’s most awaited, and Oracle’s annual flagship event, CloudWorld Tour. In a yet another initiative to support the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s digital economy, Oracle is bringing its new event series, the CloudWorld Tour to the UAE Capital on 3rd May 2023 in association with the Department of Economic Development, and the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President – Technology Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE Country Leader, Oracle said: “Oracle is fully committed to help the UAE achieve its development objectives with latest cloud technologies, and we are delighted to bring the tech industry’s most definitive event to Abu Dhabi. Oracle Cloud World Tour Abu Dhabi will provide an inside look at how organisations are solving their most complex business challenges with latest innovations in cloud infrastructure, databases, and applications across diverse industry sectors.”

To be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the Oracle Cloud World Tour Abu Dhabi will showcase the latest innovations in cloud infrastructure, databases, and applications across diverse industries in some of the most popular sessions and labs from the Las Vegas global conference. The event also offers the opportunity to connect with the Oracle partner and customer community and be inspired by leaders from local companies as they share lessons from their latest projects.

Oracle CloudWorld Tour Abu Dhabi will be headlined by top UAE Government leaders including His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, and Managing Director of the National Data Centre under the Supreme Council for National Security is also a keynote speaker at the event.

Top Oracle leadership including Mike Sicilia, Executive Vice President – Oracle Global Industries, and Jae Sook Evans, Global Chief Information Officer, and Executive Vice President – Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Platform Services will also deliver keynotes at the event.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “The launch of Oracle’s cloud region in Abu Dhabi reflects our efforts to ensure that Abu Dhabi’s economy is supported by strong partnerships and clear objectives to fuel the transition to a futuristic digital economy and position the emirate at the forefront among the smartest cities in the world.”

“As Abu Dhabi is doubling its efforts in strengthening its knowledge-based and innovation-driven industries, we are developing and incentivising talent to devise solutions for current and future challenges. This move by Oracle will help in accelerating Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation by developing pioneering talents and leveraging innovative solutions to strengthen the emirate’s position as economic and technology powerhouse and a global hub for business, investments, and talent”.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government said: “The UAE is at the forefront of creating state of the art and secure digital infrastructure that is acting as a major catalyst towards driving the country’s digital economy growth. We are also focused on boosting the ‘cyber resilience’ of the UAE to mitigate cybercrime and increase international collaboration. With its two cloud regions in the UAE, a dedicated innovation hub in Abu Dhabi, and a series of capacity building programs, Oracle has consistently invested in helping build a resilient local cloud infrastructure and help strengthen the country’s talent pipeline of IT professionals. Oracle’s flagship event, Cloud World Tour Abu Dhabi 2023 will act as an excellent platform for all stakeholders in the UAE to learn about the country’s digital future ambitions, while also gain unique insights from global best practices in the realm of digital transformation.”

Oracle has established two second generation cloud regions in the UAE; Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Oracle has also established two innovation hubs in the UAE to accelerate the adoption of latest digital technologies. Oracle has also collaborated with the Higher Colleges of Technology, and Zayed University to help prepare the UAE’s next gen workforce for the digital economy.

Register your interest for Oracle CloudWorld Tour Abu Dhabi here.

-Ends-