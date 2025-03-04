Muscat, Oman – Building on the success of its inaugural edition, Oman Water Week (OWW) 2025 returns as the region’s leading platform for advancing water sector dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.

Hosted by Nama Water Services under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources, the event will take place in Muscat, Oman, welcoming over 2,500 participants, 100 expert speakers from 20+ countries, and more than 60 exhibitors from across the water industry. With water security and sustainability at the core of global and national agendas, OWW 2025 will focus on driving solutions for water resilience, efficiency, and innovation.

Through an extensive conference program and exhibition, the event will facilitate strategic discussions, knowledge-sharing, and new partnerships to address pressing water challenges.

OWW 2025 will feature three dedicated conference tracks designed to explore Oman’s water sector roadmap.

The Strategic track will examine long-term national strategies, regulatory frameworks, and investment opportunities shaping Oman’s water sector.

The Municipal Water track will address challenges in urban water supply, wastewater treatment, and the digital transformation of utilities.

The Industrial / Produced Water track will explore water efficiency, desalination advancements, and sustainable water use in industries, energy, and production sectors.

In addition to expert-led discussions, OWW 2025 will offer exclusive site visits to key water infrastructure projects across Oman, providing attendees with firsthand insights into the country’s latest advancements in water technology and management. A major highlight of Oman Water Week 2025 will be the exhibition, which will be held alongside the conference. Featuring participation from over 60 international and local companies, the exhibition will showcase the latest technologies, solutions, and innovations shaping the water industry. With more than 3,000 visitors expected to attend, the exhibition will provide an unparalleled platform for networking, business development, and knowledge exchange.

The event is organized by Raya Services, the leading event organizer in Oman, ensuring a world-class experience that connects industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators in the water sector. Qais Al Zakwani, CEO of Nama Water Services, emphasized:

“Oman Water Week stands as a cornerstone in our commitment to nurturing a sustainable future for the Sultanate. I am confident that this platform will spark enriching dialogues, forge key partnerships, and inspire practical solutions that will significantly influence water management in our great nation. By uniting experts, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals, Oman Water Week ignites essential conversations, facilitates knowledge exchange, and offers insights crucial for sustainable development.”

Ibrahim Al Harthi, Conference Chairman, added: “Water security is one of Oman’s top priorities, and OWW 2025 serves as a crucial platform to shape policies, share best practices, and explore the latest innovations. By bringing together global industry leaders and policymakers, we aim to accelerate progress towards sustainable water solutions for Oman and the region.”

With its dynamic lineup of speakers, industry experts, and key stakeholders, Oman Water Week 2025 promises to be a catalyst for shaping policies, fostering innovation, and unlocking new business opportunities in the global water industry.