Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment, a subsidiary of NBK Group, participated in THE BIG5 CONSTRUCT, the largest gathering for the construction industry in Qatar, that was concluded today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

NBK Heavy Equipment's participation in THE BIG5 CONSTRUCT comes within the company’s strategy to support national events and exhibitions and to directly communicate with clients, vendors and learn about mega projects in the country.

In its dedicated pavilion on the exhibition, NBK Heavy Equipment displayed equipment and machinery from reputable international brands including Case, Case IH, Zoomlion, Fassi, Bomag, and Hixen. These brands represent the pinnacle of engineering and innovation in the heavy equipment industry.

The NBK Heavy Equipment pavilion featured other products including tires from the renowned brands Micheline, BF Goodrich, and Tigar, as well as the high-quality premium oil Gazpromneft and G-energy that are brought to Qatar by Bosch car services.

Eyad Rashid, General Manager of NBK Heavy Equipment, said: “NBK Heavy Equipment is proud to be part of this year’s edition of THE BIG5 CONSTRUCT Qatar 2023. It was a great opportunity to showcase some of the best equipment from renowned international brands that are distinguished with reliability and functionality. We will continue our mission to contribute to our country’s growth and to accomplishing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030”.

Since its inception in 1975, NBK Heavy Equipment has played an integral role in supporting the construction sector by providing the most reliable machines and equipment. Holding key partnerships with many leading global manufacturers of heavy equipment and operating a well-staffed field force and service centres, NBK Heavy Equipment is actively collaborating with enterprises, building Qatar’s future and supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

