Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: A delegation from the National Organ Donation and Translation Committee was represented at the "DONARTE 2022" international conference in Italy alongside participation from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and health facilities specialised in organ transplantation. The conference was organised by the University of Messina (UniME) which was established in 1548. During the conference, the delegation showcased the features and capabilities of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s donation centres. The conference was also an opportunity for knowledge exchange with a wide variety of international organisations who were in attendance.

During the conference, patient’s painting won first place in the painting and sculpture category. She was a liver failure patient who received a liver transplant at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD). her work embodies her experience battling a life-threatening disorder and a COVID-19 infection. This experience is conveyed in a striking manner through her painting which visualises her journey of receiving a new liver. Additionally, her painting expresses the hope that organ donation provides to patients with organ failure around the world.

The delegations’ participants witnessed a presentation of several artworks and inspiring stories of the successes of organ donation and transplantation in the country. During the conference, three success stories highlighted the importance of organ donation and transplantation in saving lives. The story of 17-year-old Figo, recipient of the Order of Merit from the Emirates Golf Federation, won first place in the category of inspirational short stories. Figo’s family agreed to donate organs to help save lives. The committee succeeded in empowering Figo’s family in collaboration with CCAD, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), and other transplant centres in the country to give them the opportunity to donate and save the lives of five patients in need of an organ transplant.

The delegation included representatives from the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, with the participation of representatives from the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and other entities from various fields in technical, medical, media and legal specialisations.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee, said: “We continue our work in sharing and educating others about the latest scientific findings in the field of organ donation and transplantation globally, in our continued effort to further promote the health and safety of our community in the UAE and the world. Through our participation, we aim to further develop the National Program for Organ Donation and Transplantation by showcasing the UAE’s outstanding experience in the field, learn about different practices and discuss ways of collaboration with international experts and prestigious institutions in the field of organ donation and transplantation. In addition to shining a light on the role of artwork in raising awareness on the importance of organ donation and its contribution to saving and improving the lives of others.”

Al Obaidli added: “Organ donation is one of the most significant solutions for patients with organ failure, as it enables them to return to their normal lives and contribute to building a better society. We encourage our community members to learn more about the initiative and join it by registering for the "Hayat" programme and contribute to saving and improving lives. Together, we can create hope and give the gift of life to countless patients.”

The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, "Hayat", is a UAE national programme that promotes efforts for the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in line with the highest international standards and practices. Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, further improve the health and safety of the community and enhance the quality of life. The programme is a collaboration between multiple federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private healthcare entities.