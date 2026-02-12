Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment is participating in the 13th edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026), taking place from February 12 to 16 at Katara Cultural Village.

Recognised as one of the region’s leading agricultural platforms, AgriteQ 2026 brings together more than 300 local and international exhibitors to present the latest technologies, machinery and sustainable solutions shaping the future of farming. The exhibition serves as a vital meeting point for industry leaders, policymakers and agricultural specialists to exchange expertise, explore innovation and advance food security initiatives in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through its participation, NBK Heavy Equipment reaffirms its longstanding commitment to supporting Qatar’s agricultural sector by introducing cutting-edge machinery and integrated solutions designed to enhance productivity, efficiency and sustainability across farms of all scales.

Eyad Rashid, General Manager of NBK Heavy Equipment, said: “Participating in AgriteQ each year reinforces our role as a trusted partner to Qatar’s agricultural community. Our focus goes beyond supplying equipment — we aim to empower farmers with reliable, high-performance solutions that address today’s operational challenges while preparing them for tomorrow’s opportunities. As part of the Nasser Bin Khaled Group, we remain committed to contributing to the development of a resilient agricultural sector that supports the nation’s long-term economic and food security objectives.”

Murtada Abdelrassoul, Head of Agricultural Equipment, added: “AgriteQ provides an important platform to connect directly with our customers and showcase the strength of our international partnerships. Our portfolio has been carefully curated to meet the evolving needs of both large-scale agricultural operations and smaller farms. By introducing advanced, globally proven machinery to the local market, we continue to strengthen our leadership position and deliver tangible value to our clients across Qatar.”

At a dedicated pavilion spanning over 400 sqm, NBK Heavy Equipment is presenting a comprehensive portfolio of agricultural and landscaping machinery from globally renowned brands including CASE IH, Case Construction, Agrinova, BCS, HDK, Zoomlion, and Bomag. and Soilmaster. The displayed solutions address every stage of the agricultural cycle — from soil preparation and planting to harvesting and land maintenance.

With 184 years of global heritage, CASE IH remains one of the most trusted names in agricultural equipment worldwide. The brand’s portfolio includes high-efficiency tractors, harvesters, Farmall models, precision application machinery and advanced planters designed to optimise performance and maximise yield.

Agrinova offers specialised garden and landscaping equipment such as scarifiers, leaf vacuums, shredders and professional wood-handling machinery suitable for both commercial operators and demanding private users.

Soilmaster supplies essential agricultural machinery including stone pickers, post-hole diggers, and precision sowing and planting systems. For terrain where conventional four-wheel machinery is impractical, BCS tractors provide versatile and efficient solutions ideal for steep slopes, walkways and intensive cultivation environments.

Founded in 1975, NBK Heavy Equipment has played a pivotal role in supporting Qatar’s infrastructure and development sectors by delivering reliable machinery and equipment solutions. The company operates across four key divisions: construction and earth-moving equipment, rental services, agriculture and landscaping equipment, and material handling solutions — reinforcing its position as a leading provider of heavy equipment in Qatar.