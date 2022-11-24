Hans Zimmer is one of the best film composers and music producers of all time

The spectacular one-off show will be at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday 27 January 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hans Zimmer, the multiple Academy Award-winning, highly celebrated German composer responsible for some of the most listened-to soundtracks in the history of cinema, is bringing his new breathtaking European tour Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai in January 2023.

The Hans Zimmer Live show has been playing to sold-out audiences with newly arranged music from his most famous works, which includes hits from The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Dune - the 2021 Academy Award-nominated science-fiction epic filmed in Abu Dhabi. And now, for the first time, fans in the Middle East will be able to experience this musical extravaganza.

The special one-off concert will take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday 27 January 2023 and will feature two and a half hours of new and reimagined arrangements from the Oscar-winning composer’s stellar back catalogue, all spectacularly recreated on stage by Zimmer himself, together with a large orchestra and complemented by Hans Zimmer’s magnificent live band and dancers.

Hans Zimmer Live is being brought to the United Arab Emirates by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as part of its Dubai Presents series and will be one of the closing shows of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs across the city from December 2022 to 29 January 2023.

Hans Zimmer commented: “I’m thrilled to bring Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai for the very first time. As one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic cities that’s home to over 200 nationalities, this is a great opportunity to speak to a multicultural global audience in the universal language of music. It seems fitting to bring our show to such an extraordinary city, and treat its people to an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment!”

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “Hans Zimmer is one of the all-time music greats and it’s an honour that Dubai will be the first place in the Middle East to host his renowned live show. Hosting this concert further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global events hub for award-winning international artists to perform and we will continue to work with our stakeholders to further enhance our event offerings in line with the vision of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best place in the world to live in and work. We very much look to welcoming Hans Zimmer and his orchestra to Dubai next January for what will be an incredible concert.”

Omar Saab, President EMEA of Executive Visions Inc., added: “RCI Global and Executive Visions are proud to bring the Hans Zimmer Live concert to Dubai for the first time in the Middle East. Dubai, being at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, is the perfect destination to host a show that embodies the grandness of what this music extravaganza will showcase for local, regional and international audiences.”

Fans can secure their tickets at www.coca-cola-arena.com/ as of Friday 25 November.

-Ends-

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which, combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards®, three Golden Globes®, four Grammys®, an American Music Award, and a Tony® Award. His work highlights include Dune, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk, as well as recent film scores including Top Gun: Maverick, Wonder Woman 1984 and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Most recently, Zimmer won the Academy Award® for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures for Dune. In 2019, Zimmer scored the live-action remake of The Lion King, for which he received a Grammy® nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

About RCI

RCI Global, founded by Steven Kofsky and Hans Zimmer and based in Santa Monica, focuses on live entertainment and special projects. RCI Global also co-produced the previous Hans Zimmer Live shows

About Executive Visions Inc.

Founded in 1985, Executive Visions is a global leader in live events, virtual event production and brand immersive experiences.

We partner with Global Fortune 500 companies to deliver creative results across a full range of experiential agency services. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Los Angeles and Dubai, EVI serves its clients with a robust multinational presence. A diverse and talented international team leverages key partnerships and global buying power to produce some of the world's most complex and innovative projects.

At the end of the day, ours is a human story, filled with enthusiasm, ideas and the desire to serve you with creative communications and experiences like no one else. Executive Visions, Inc., one of the world's top experiential marketing agencies.

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai, the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events.

About Coca-Cola Arena

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaitourism.ae

For more information, please contact:

Mathilda Saad

APCO Worldwide

​​​​​​​msaad@apcoworldwide.com