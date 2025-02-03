Dubai - MullenLowe MENA has supercharged its creative offering through major leadership appointments with the promotion of Prerna Mehra to Executive Creative Director, Madhushan Mudunkotuwa to Head of Digital, and the appointment of John Davey as Social Creative Director & Head of Content. The appointments reflect the agency’s commitment to creativity at its core, bolstered by a multidisciplinary approach that seamlessly connects social, digital, and creative capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today’s brands.

With social as a key driver of growth and audience engagement, MullenLowe MENA continues to invest in expertise that reshapes how brands engage and grow with their audiences. Rooted in the brand’s core ethos and committed to cultivating creative excellence and innovation, the agency aims to deliver solutions that not only resonate but also inspire, building relationships that drive long-term impact.

Focused on the future, MullenLowe MENA continues to redefine how brands connect with audiences through agility, collaboration, and purpose-driven creativity. Building on its strong foundation in the social and creative space, fueled by positive disruption and a relentless drive for excellence, the agency is evolving to meet the rapidly evolving needs and desires of brands and their audiences when it comes to content.

By blending social expertise with diverse disciplines including content creation, strategy, ideation, and AI, it is committed to deliver solutions that set new benchmarks and drive results for its clients.

With 18 years of industry experience and a reputation as a trailblazer in the creative industry, Prerna Mehra takes on the role of Executive Creative Director, having already made a lasting impact on MullenLowe MENA with her bold, award-winning work.

Beyond shaping groundbreaking campaigns, her leadership has driven campaigns that not only earn global accolades - including Cannes Lions, The One Show, and Dubai Lynx - but also create meaningful real-world impact. A prime example is her campaign Fixing the bAIs, which advocates for gender-conscious AI laws, demonstrating how she blends creativity with purpose to drive change.

Prerna has played a key role in some of the world's most prestigious creative award shows, serving as a jury member for Cannes Lions, London International Awards, The One Show, Clios, Dubai Lynx and many regional and international award shows. In 2025, she will take on the esteemed role of Jury President at the Gerety Awards.

Prerna’s promotion reflects MullenLowe MENA’s commitment to empowering visionary leaders who push the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and bold thinking.

Promoted to Head of Digital, Madhushan Mudunkotuwa is a seasoned digital leader with over 12 years of experience delivering transformative strategies for clients including Dubai Holding, Majid Al Futtaim, and Google. His expertise spans performance marketing, data-driven campaigns, and cross-functional collaboration, ensuring the seamless delivery of integrated digital solutions.

Joining as Social Creative Director & Head of Content, John Davey brings 17 years of experience crafting audience-first strategies for global powerhouses, including Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and HSBC. With a deep understanding of the evolving social landscape, he knows that brands today must do more than just show up—they must earn attention, foster engagement, and create content that feels native to the platforms audiences live on.

John’s approach isn’t about flooding feeds; it’s about sparking conversations, shaping culture, and making brands part of the social dialogue in a way that feels organic and authentic.

Mounir Harfouche, CEO of MullenLowe MENA says: “Our model is designed to deliver creativity that drives premium value, seamlessly combining the agility of a social-first agency with the strategic depth of a full-service creative powerhouse. It’s about rethinking how we operate, shifting mindsets, and embracing the changing role of social in today’s world, where speed, precision, and innovation are everything.”

We’re not just evolving; we’re transforming. These appointments are a catalyst for that change, empowering us to integrate cutting-edge disciplines, from content creators and strategists to AI technologists and prompt engineers, into a unified, future-ready approach. This is about delivering smarter, faster, and more impactful solutions that redefine what it means to lead in this industry.”

“Our people bring diverse perspectives and unparalleled expertise, enabling us to amplify what we do best, delivering impactful, purpose-driven work with agility and collaboration at its core.”

Paul Banham, Chief Creative Officer of MullenLowe MENA says: “Creativity and social are inseparable, it’s where ideas come alive and resonate. We’ve carved a space in social for years, and now we’re committed to pushing it further, building on our challenger DNA to deliver bold, unexpected work.”

“Our recent campaign, Don’t Look Down, is a perfect example of how we approach creativity. We strip it back to its most impactful form, crafting simple yet powerful ideas that resonate and stick with audiences. This philosophy drives everything we do, delivering work that disrupts, engages, and leaves a lasting impression. As we evolve, our focus remains on pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible when creativity and social work hand in hand.”



About MullenLowe MENA:



MullenLowe is a creative, integrated communications network committed to always being a challenger. We help brands embrace change because brands who innovate grow faster. With agencies in 57 markets, we are rich in local culture with both intimacy and scale. We are champions of positive dissatisfaction, because no one ever made anything great from a place of satisfaction.

Driven by our ethos of "positive dissatisfaction," we challenge norms to deliver work that not only wins hearts but also sets benchmarks. Since 2019, MullenLowe MENA has earned over 200 global awards and three prestigious Agency of the Year titles, including Campaign Tech’s Global Agency of the Year (2021) and New York Festivals Regional Agency of the Year (2022). Our iconic "Double Moon" campaign for the UAE Government Media Office secured the Regional Platinum Award – Middle East & Africa and a spot as the 2nd highest-ranking agency globally at the AMEs.

With a rich collection of accolades, from Cannes Lions to Dubai Lynx, Clio, Effies, and MMA Smarties, MullenLowe MENA continues to redefine creativity and innovation. Beyond delivering impactful campaigns, we are committed to shaping the future of the industry, fostering talent, and driving meaningful change for our clients and communities.

At MullenLowe MENA, we don’t just create; we challenge, innovate, and inspire.