Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO, Consumer and Digital Banking at National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), took part in Dubai FinTech Summit 2025, held under the theme “FinTech for All.” The event brought together global leaders from the financial sector, alongside investors and innovators, to examine emerging trends, pressing challenges, and transformative opportunities shaping the future of financial technology.

The third edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit 2025, the region’s premier event for the fintech sector, was held over two days from May 12 to 13. Organized by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the summit explored key topics including digital banking, the growing role of artificial intelligence in finance, open banking, sustainable finance, and regulatory frameworks.

The summit drew the participation of leading financial institutions, fintech start-ups, investors, regulators, decision-makers, and technology providers—gathered to explore breakthrough innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and shape the future of fintech and the broader financial landscape.

Al-Othman took part in a panel discussion focused on the transformation of the banking sector and the next wave of innovation, where he highlighted NBK’s leadership in driving digital transformation. He emphasized the bank’s role in launching a wide range of innovative services that have redefined the future of banking in Kuwait and across the region.

Al-Othman highlighted NBK’s pioneering role in adopting the latest technologies to deliver exceptional digital services tailored to customer aspirations—often surpassing expectations. He noted that NBK’s name has become synonymous with innovation and leadership in the realm of digital banking products and services.

Sharing his vision for the future and the role of AI in banking, Al-Othman emphasized: “We adopt a proactive approach that ensures continuous innovation and responsiveness to the rapid changes in the digital landscape. As part of our forward-looking strategy, we are committed to enhancing the banking experience for our customers by leveraging the latest technologies, with a strong focus on data analytics and AI-driven solutions to deliver greater value.”

Al-Othman emphasized that NBK remains firmly committed to redefining the banking experience, leveraging its advanced technological infrastructure and cutting-edge digital innovations to deliver increasingly sophisticated, customer-focused solutions. This sustained commitment not only elevates customers’ journey and keeps pace with rising expectations but also cements the bank’s leadership in digital banking and sets new benchmarks for the future of the financial industry.

Furthermore, Al-Othman highlighted NBK’s strategic approach to navigating the rapid evolution of the fintech landscape, emphasizing that the bank views these developments not as obstacles, but as valuable opportunities to strengthen its competitive edge and deliver greater value to its customers.

He explained that NBK’s strategic approach is rooted in a deep understanding of evolving market needs and a deliberate investment in emerging technologies that support the bank’s long-term objectives. This approach is anchored in upholding the highest standards of security and reliability, while consistently striving to maintain superior levels of customer satisfaction across all services and products.

Commenting on the dynamic between banks and fintech startups in Kuwait, Al-Othman stated: “The relationship between banks and fintech companies is more complementary than competitive

Moreover, Al-Othman emphasized the remarkable success of Weyay, Kuwait’s first fully digital bank, stating: “Since its launch in 2021, Weyay Bank has set new benchmarks in the banking industry, securing a leadership position in the digital banking sector. This achievement is attributed to the innovative products and services it offers, along with a seamless, round-the-clock banking experience that caters to a wide range of age groups, particularly the youth.”

He noted that Weyay Bank stands as a prime example of the success of the bank’s vision and strategic direction. Since its inception, Weyay has delivered exceptional performance, surpassing the initial plans in both customer acquisition and balance sheet growth.

He emphasized that Weyay represents a quantum leap in the banking sector, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver a seamless, user-friendly experience that has played a key role in expanding NBK’s customer base. He further underscored that this success is rooted in a corporate culture spanning over seven decades—one that consistently aspires to excellence and accepts nothing but the best.

Al-Othman also praised the pivotal role played by the regulatory initiatives led by CBK in enabling banks to adopt and implement digital initiatives more effectively, highlighting their contribution to creating a supportive ecosystem for innovation and transformation.

“Young customers increasingly seek fast and user-friendly digital banking services. That’s why we continuously strive to stay ahead of technological trends, developing products that cater to the evolving needs of the rising digital generation. Most recently, we launched the “Jeel” card — an innovative solution tailored specifically for youth aged 8 to 14. The card combines simplicity with smart digital features, empowering young users while fostering a sense of financial responsibility and literacy through a personalized banking experience and the usage of their banking mobile application,” he added.

Al-Othman concluded his remarks with an eye on the future, forecasting that the upcoming regulatory developments—particularly in the areas of data analytics, AI, and cybersecurity—will be pivotal in driving the next wave of banking innovation. He emphasized that NBK is well-positioned to play a leading role in this new era, backed by its steadfast commitment to delivering secure, cutting-edge banking solutions that align with customer expectations and contribute to economic growth in Kuwait and across the region.

Al-Othman was recently named MENA Retail Banker of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by MEED magazine, as part of the 2025 Banking Excellence Awards.