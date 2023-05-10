Riyadh: After an overwhelming response to the first ever #GROWTH Mixer in Riyadh, MoEngage is back with its flagship event, #GROWTH Summit, on 17th May 2023 at Hilton Hotel and Residences, Riyadh.

The host of the world’s largest oasis, Saudi Arabia is touted to be the fastest-growing nation, not just in the region but globally. The Saudi Vision 2030 has propelled many traditional and new-age brands to adopt technology usage for customer engagement. Now bringing vision to reality, new and old brands alike are infusing capital and resources on customer experience.

The Riyadh chapter of #GROWTH Summit 2023 will bring experts from top GCC consumer brands together and foster a network of Growth, Marketing, Product, and Retention professionals to encourage peer learning and problem-solving.

The event is brought to the audience in partnership with AWS, Route Mobile and Euphoria. #GROWTH Summit will see participation from high-profile brands like Alsaif Gallery, Alamar Foods, Almosafer, PIF, Tweeq, and D360 Bank, GMG, Riyadh Air, Riyadh Bank, among others.

Building long-lasting customer relationships is the biggest growth lever. And with this invite-only event, MoEngage aims to bring in leaders who will share their experiences, discuss actionable strategies, and showcase real-world frameworks they have used to drive meaningful engagement and growth.

Furthermore, the event will feature keynote sessions, multiple panel discussions and fireside chats covering themes like retention, sustainable growth, omnichannel engagement, role of AI-enabled optimization, and personalization.

What makes #GROWTH Summit Special?

All Brands Under One Roof : Get a chance to interact with professionals from brands across verticals like Retail, E-commerce, BFSI, Telecom, Travel, Media, Healthcare and many more.

Product, Features and More : Get latest updates on features that are revolutionizing customer engagement like Outbound Segment, Website Personalization, Inform, OSM Pro and Flows.

Interactive Panel and Fireside Chats : Listen to seasoned professionals from various B2C brands like Alsaif Gallery, Jazeera Airways, Cenomi, Dukan and many more as they share their experience across engagement, retention and personalization.

A True Networking-Event: Meet and greet your peers and get a chance to discuss challenges and solutions around customer engagement with marketing leaders over sumptuous meal.

A few of the panelists, amongst others attending this year’s Summit are:

Shobhit Tandon , CMO, Alamar

Saed Alali , CMO, Tabib Group

Hassan El-Tahan , VP Growth, Gathern Holding LTD

Guil Rodrigues , Head of Digital, PIF

Ahmad Fahmy , Head of Marketing, Dukan

Moalla Alfadil , Director of Ecommerce, Alsaif Gallery

Rameez Mirza, Marketing Manager, Landmark Group

Ankur Jain, Head of Growth Marketing, D360 Bank

​​​​​​​"Today, customer retention is the key, which can be achieved with personalized customer engagement and support. At MoEngage, we enable our partners to provide that

superior engagement to their customers. To spread the word around the great work that has been done, MoEngage started the #GROWTH community – a platform to foster mutual learning and problem-solving among marketers and product owners. After seeing great reception from the community across 4 continents, with 10,000+ attendees, more than 500 speakers, and over 100 curated sessions, it gives us immense pleasure to host the event in Riyadh," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO, MoEngage.