Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – For the second consecutive year, Miral - Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, continues its collaboration with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to bolster local entrepreneurs at Yas Bay Waterfront’s ‘Waterfront Nights’ market. The market has been running since March 22 and is currently showcasing 20 small businesses and artisans - 10 of which are being supported by the Khalifa Fund.

Highlighting the strong partnership, HE Alia Al Mazraouie, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, paid a visit to the ‘Waterfront Nights’ market to show support to the entrepreneurs and learn more about their local businesses and product offerings.

Homegrown brands supported by the Khalifa Fund at this year’s ‘Waterfront Nights’ include IV Perfume, Sada Oud and FAE Oud & Perfumes bringing their luxury perfumes and Emirati incense. Glaza Collection and Manout Tailoring with intricately adorned and locally sourced traditional textiles and Boomah Cafe, which merges the charm of live owls with Japanese military-themed décor.

The free-to-enter ‘Waterfront Nights’ market can be found at the arena plaza in front of Etihad Arena, daily extending till the end of the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr and can be easily spotted thanks to the enchanting lights and traditional Ramadan decorations. Guests can expect live performances by traditional qanun and oud players along with a selection of board games perfect for quality time with loved ones, in addition to a designated children's craft corner where they can delve into the art of making paper lanterns.

