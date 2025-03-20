Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, continues its collaboration with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) to support local entrepreneurs in the fourth edition of Waterfront Nights at Yas Bay Waterfront. The Ramadan market will run until April 1 and feature 26 local brands, 22 of which are supported by KFED.

As part of this strong partnership, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, visited Waterfront Nights to support the entrepreneurs and learn more about their local businesses and products.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, which continues to empower Emirati entrepreneurs by providing them with opportunities to showcase their exceptional products and services,” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral. "As we celebrate the Year of Community, this initiative has greater significance, as it not only drives economic development but also strengthens the social fabric of our communities, ensuring a more prosperous and connected future for all."

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, also added: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Miral for the third consecutive year in this special event, which reflects our commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati businesses by providing a platform to showcase their innovative projects and engage with the community. We hope that this partnership will have a positive economic impact that enhances the competitiveness of national businesses and reflects the innovation and creativity of Emirati entrepreneurs.”

The fourth edition of Waterfront Nights is free to enter and offers a bigger and more vibrant experience. The event also features free workshops, family-friendly activities, entertainment, and a variety of food stalls offering local and international favourites.

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is a non-profit organisation established by the Abu Dhabi Government to foster entrepreneurship. Its mission is to develop and enhance the culture of entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, and provide support through a balanced ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE. The Fund also offers Emirati entrepreneurs and business owners access to markets, resources, mentorship, and funding.

Waterfront Nights features local brands supported by the Fund, including Plowing Head, which offers postpartum hair loss treatment, and Cat Eye Beauty, showcasing high-quality makeup products. Additionally, EQ Gallery, owned by Emirati artist Eiman Al Qubaiti, displays her masterpieces in various forms, such as abstract art, oil painting, mixed media, decoupage, pouring art, resin, and landscape artworks. 90s Oud and WOUD, contribute to offering exquisite Arabic fragrances through their unique and distinguished oud and bukhoor scents.

