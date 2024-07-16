Abu Dhabi: As part of its ongoing endeavour to promote awareness about parliamentary life and develop political participation among all sections of society, particularly women, the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, in collaboration with the General Women’s Union, will organise a panel discussion on women’s political participation culture titled ‘Political Empowerment Dialogue.’ The event will take place at the headquarters of the General Women’s Union.

This session fulfills the strategic objective of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs to nurture a culture of political participation among the Emirati citizens and to build on the achievements of the country’s five decade long parliamentary career. This is to achieve citizens' aspirations and contribute to the objectives of national visions and strategies, reinforcing the country’s leadership in various fields and sectors.

The panel discussion will feature members of the Federal National Council, including Her Excellency Hashima Yasser Al-Afari and Her Excellency Aisha Khamis Al Dhanhani, who will share their unique experiences from the fifth session of the 2023 Federal National Council elections and highlight the accomplishments of Emirati women in parliamentary life in the country. Joining the panel will be Prof. Ahlam Al-Lamki, Head of the Research and Development Department at the General Women’s Union, who will discuss the importance of women’s political engagement and the pivotal role of the General Women’s Union in fostering a culture of active participation among Emirati women in shaping the future of parliamentary life in the country.

H.E. Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of Ministry of State for Federal National Council, said: “Organising this panel discussion exemplifies our strategic partnership and constructive collaboration with the General Women’s Union, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati women and enhancing their involvement across various sectors, especially in parliamentary arenas. This initiative aligns with the directives and guidance of our wise leadership to ensure that Emirati women have all the necessary resources to play a crucial role in achieving the strategic objectives of the nation’s ambitious visions. It promotes the country’s position as a key partner in shaping parliamentary life, as reflected in women’s active participation in the fifth session of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, both as voters and candidates.”

H.E. Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, asserted that the status of Emirati women, and the success achieved through their active participation as a candidate and voter in the 2023 elections of the Federal National Council, reflects the leadership and progress achieved by the UAE in women's empowerment. H.E. highlighted that this achievement is a result of the UAE’s vision for women’s political empowerment, supported by wise leadership, which fosters women's essential contributions and harnesses their sincere national capacities to build an accelerated future of leadership. Al Suwaidi also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs to promote the empowerment and qualification of Emirati women for political participation, in the light of its strong cooperation and strategic partnership with the General Women's Union in organising meetings, conferences and symposiums specialised in this area.

Her Excellency noted that political empowerment is a priority for the General Women's Union, thanks to the insight developed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Emirates, President of the General Women's Union, the Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, the President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, "Mother of the Nation", and her tireless efforts to advance women’s political participation. “Her Highness’s initiatives, including the program to strengthen the role of Arab women parliamentarians in collaboration with UN-Women in 2004, have been instrumental in building women’s capacities and preparing society for the new role of women, culminating in the success of Emirati women in the first elections in the country in 2006. Since then, women have continued to support the Federal National Council as a guiding and supporting authority of the executive branch,” Al Suwaidi added.

The ‘Political Empowerment Dialogue’ panel is an integral part of the ministry's strategy to raise awareness about parliamentary life and political engagement among citizens, with a particular focus on women. It also seeks to acquaint participants with the realities of parliamentary proceedings in the country, enhance political consciousness, and build upon more than five decades of national parliamentary achievements. This initiative is designed to align with the aspirations of the people of the UAE, supporting national visions and strategies to reinforce the UAE’s leadership across diverse domains.

