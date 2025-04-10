Colonel Engineer Expert Marwan Singel: “Technology is now a supreme factor for airport security and safety of facilities, ease of travel and seamless journeys”

Airport security market to hit US$38 billion by 2032

Airports investing to enhance security through biometrics, passenger tracking, and video surveillance systems

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 8th edition of Airport Security Middle East will highlight and discuss the current challenges, emerging threat scenarios and future requirements of airport security as a co-located conference during the 24th edition of Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 6 to 8.

The three-day event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The region’s unparalleled B2B platform for the airport industry will connect airport industry leaders and key decision-makers to work ways to keep their airports ahead of times by deploying futuristic and innovative products. It offers premium networking and business opportunities for the airport industry players from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. Airport Show will have the participation of over 120 exhibitors from over 20 countries, including country pavilions – Germany and Italy, and over 150 buyers from more than 30 countries.

The Airports Council International (ACI) projects that airport investment worldwide is likely to reach US$2.4 billion by 2040. The global airport projects pipeline stood by Q3 2024 at US$589.1 billion. The pipeline of projects in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) stands at US$75.5 billion while it is US$34 billion for South Asia. According to CAPA, 24 infrastructure projects were on at existing airports in Africa, with a value or US$2.3 billion. Nearly 81.4 percent of projects globally are in the pre-execution and execution phases with total value of US$483.2 billion.

The AI technology has been ushering in a new era of proactive and intelligent security solutions for airports as they increasingly adopting digital and cloud-based access control. AI-driven solutions are “disrupting the physical security landscape by actively monitoring real-time video feeds and analyzing data, reducing false alarms, and providing rapid responses. Smart security systems equipped with computer vision algorithms detect motion while behavioral analytics and threat intelligence platforms continuously monitor camera feeds, flagging suspicious activities. AI is also helping in weapons detection, identifying firearms and concealed weapons through thermal imaging and other means.

Airport security has remained a key priority in the Middle East as the region’s airlines posted a 9.4 percent rise in traffic in 2024, with capacity increasing 8.4 percent and load factor rising up to 80.8 percent. The Middle East’s passenger numbers are due to hit 530 million mark in 2043 as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projections.

Colonel Engineer Expert Marwan Mohammad Singel, Director of Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center at Dubai Police, said: “Technology has become a supreme factor for airports to ensure security and safety of facilities, ease of travel and seamless journeys. Along with investing in the best-in-class security technology, we keep our staff well trained to keep our airports ahead of others by facilitating smooth passenger movements all the time. At the Airport Show, airport security personnel will be able to enhance their knowledge and also have a closer look at the what the newest technologies are hitting the market and gain insight into the future of the industry."

Dubai, one of the 50 cities having two international airports under its urban conurbation, successfully, efficiently and professionally secured 92.3 million passengers in 2024. For the past 10 years, DXB remains the world’s top airport by international passenger numbers.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX, a global company that organizes about 400 events across 42 industry sectors in 22 countries including Airport Show, said: “ As airport security systems have to adapt and improvise continuously to meet new challenges and an ever-evolving threat landscape, the Airport Show is bringing an entire gamut of modern security products, several of them making their Middle Eastern debut. The Airport Security Middle East will stand out as a knowledge-sharing platform for professionals to get insights. They will learn about improved screening process, risk-based approaches, advanced imaging technology, automated screening systems and AI applications.”

According to Kamil Al Awadi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, passenger traffic is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.9 per cent over 20 years period ending 2043. According to IATA, the Middle East will see significant growth and welcome an additional 237 million passengers each year by 2034. According to a report from Zion Market Research, the global Airport Security market is projected to hit US$38.09 billion by 2032. Airports in the region are looking forward to acquiring more technology enhancements to increase security effectiveness, efficiency and the passenger experience this year and in the coming times.

Home to 13 Flight Information Regions (FIRs) and airlines each, and 110 airports, the emergence of the Middle East region as the new global travel gateway has been heightening the need for having flawless and contactless airport security in best-in-class forms. The rising air traffic has been multiplying the task of ensuring safe airport environments. The Middle East is expected to increase its share in the global market by 2043, to reach 5.7 percent.

In 2024, the Middle East region’s passenger traffic by all carriers in terms of RPK stood at 9.4 percent, far ahead of Latin America and Africa. Since 2000, the Annual Average Growth Rate (AAGR) has been 6.8 percent, twice the global rate. The number of global airline passengers is projected to increase at an average annual rate of 3.8 percent, a net addition of over 4.1 billion passenger journeys by 2043.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalization can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

Media Consultant

Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management

Email: ghassansuleiman@naddalshiba.com