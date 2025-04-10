Cairo, Egypt — As part of the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Egypt, Orange Egypt Chief Executive Officer Eng. Yasser Shaker outlined the company’s strategic commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and digital transformation across Egypt, during a high-level panel at the Egypt-France Business Forum.

The forum, held in the presence of Egyptian President H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President Macron, convened senior government officials and prominent business leaders from both nations to explore expanded cooperation in key sectors, including technology and innovation.

Eng. Shaker participated in the panel discussion titled “France-Egypt Tech Synergy: Driving Innovation and AI for the Future,” moderated by Dr. Hoda Baraka, Advisor to Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Technological Talent Development.

In his remarks, Eng. Shaker emphasized that President Macron’s visit marks a strategic milestone in the enduring Egypt-France partnership, opening new avenues for investment and collaboration in digital infrastructure, AI, and innovation ecosystems.

“This moment represents more than a diplomatic exchange—it signals a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of talent and localizing transformative technologies for national development,” Shaker stated.

He highlighted Orange Egypt’s growing role as a catalyst for AI-powered innovation through its flagship initiative, the Orange Digital Center for Development and Innovation (ODC), and the expanding network of Orange Digital Centers across Egypt. These platforms have become vital engines for entrepreneurial support, skills development, and inclusive technological advancement.

Eng. Shaker also spoke to the critical role of AI in shaping Egypt’s economic future, underscoring the importance of strategic international partnerships to attract sustainable investment, enhance local capabilities, and enable scalable, locally relevant AI solutions.

Orange Egypt’s efforts, he noted, align with national priorities around youth employment, digital inclusion, and sustainable economic growth. The company continues to invest in talent, technology, and infrastructure to ensure that Egypt remains at the forefront of the region’s digital transformation journey.

As a subsidiary of one of Europe’s leading telecommunications operators, Orange Egypt plays a pivotal role in reinforcing the strategic tech alliance between Egypt and France, contributing to a shared vision of innovation-driven, inclusive development.